Protests in Minneapolis and nationwide following George Floyd’s death

The uprisings sparked a national conversation about race and policing in America.

Contributors: Vox Staff

Protests against the use of excessive force by law enforcement have surfaced around the country, including in Minneapolis, Denver, Los Angeles, Louisville, and Columbus, following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was arrested on suspicion of forgery and pinned to the ground by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was later pronounced dead at a regional hospital.

The incident follows a series of deaths of unarmed black individuals this year, including 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in her Louisville, Kentucky, home in March, and Ahmaud Arbery, who was jogging in an Atlanta, Georgia, neighborhood before being shot by two white men in February.

Both Arbery’s and Floyd’s deaths received national attention after videos of the incidents went viral on social media.

While many of the protests started off peaceful in nature, some crowds in Minneapolis and other cities escalated to looting and in Minneapolis resulted in the burning of a Target and a police precinct building. Law enforcement response has included the use of tear gas and widespread arrests, including that of CNN reporter Omar Jimenez, who was reporting live on air during the civil unrest.

The action on the part of the Minneapolis Police Department is a stark contrast to previous use of force in other demonstrations, including the anti-lockdown protests weeks prior, where many of the demonstrators were armed white men.

Following the events, President Trump made a call on Twitter that appeared to suggest he might use violent force to end the protests, saying: “once the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Follow this storystream for all of Vox’s coverage and updates.

May 27, 2020, 11:40am EDT
  • May 29

    The racist history of Trump’s “When the looting starts, the shooting starts” tweet

    By Katelyn Burns

    Several prominent segregationists have used the phrase while cracking down on black protesters since the civil rights era.

  • May 29

    George Floyd’s death set off uprisings across the country

    By Catherine Kim and Kainaz Amaria

    Minneapolis sees a third night of unrest after the fatal arrest of the unarmed black man.

  • May 29

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin charged with murder in the death of George Floyd

    By German Lopez

    The officer pinned down Floyd by the neck with his knee as the black man yelled, "I can’t breathe!"

  • May 29

    Taylor Swift used to be apolitical. Now she’s slamming Trump on Twitter.

    By Constance Grady

    Swift accuses Trump of "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency."

  • May 29

    Obama’s George Floyd statement calls for a “new normal” for black Americans

    By Katelyn Burns

    "This shouldn’t be normal in 2020 America."

  • May 29

    Photos: Uprisings across America

    By Jen Kirby and Kainaz Amaria

    From Minneapolis to New York City.

  • May 29

    Here’s what the National Guard can and can’t do

    By Alex Ward

    Minnesota’s governor activated the state’s National Guard to "help provide security and restore safety."

  • May 27

    Photos capture the stark contrast in police response to George Floyd protests vs. anti-lockdown protests

    By Li Zhou and Kainaz Amaria

    In Minneapolis, police responded to a protest about police violence with more violence.

  • May 27

    The fatal arrest of George Floyd, a black man kneed in the neck by police, explained

    By Catherine Kim

    His cries of "I can’t breathe" are eerily reminiscent of Eric Garner’s.