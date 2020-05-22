 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Support our journalism Millions of readers rely on Vox’s free explanatory journalism to understand and navigate the coronavirus crisis. Support our work with a contribution now.

Today, Explained: Greatest Hits

All the show’s original songs are available to stream now.

By Noam Hassenfeld

Today, Explained has always been a musical show. Every episode features scoring and rich sound design. And of course there were the parody songs. But while those were fun, I’m more proud of the original music we’ve featured on the show. Maybe because I wrote a lot of it.

Over the past couple of years, listeners have asked, “When are you guys going to drop an album?” We finally have an answer: today.

Today, Explained: Greatest Hits is now streaming everywhere. Find our album of original songs on Spotify, Apple, Tidal, and Soundcloud. We’ve even embedded a stream below. Think of this as our gift for a summer that will invariably be a bit of a bummer. Something to listen to while you stay six feet away.

Next Up In Podcasts

The Latest

New Fox News poll finds Biden with healthy lead, sends Trump into tailspin

By Aaron Rupar

The Secret History ends in incest and gunshots as Vox Book Club’s May pick draws to a close

By Constance Grady
Play

One reason why coronavirus is hitting black Americans the hardest

By Ranjani Chakraborty

The Lovebirds is mostly an excuse to put Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani in a rom-com, and I’m not mad

By Alissa Wilkinson

How the coronavirus is changing science

By Kelsey Piper

In The Trip to Greece, Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon eat, drink, and follow in Odysseus’s footsteps

By Alissa Wilkinson