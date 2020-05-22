Today, Explained has always been a musical show. Every episode features scoring and rich sound design. And of course there were the parody songs. But while those were fun, I’m more proud of the original music we’ve featured on the show. Maybe because I wrote a lot of it.

Over the past couple of years, listeners have asked, “When are you guys going to drop an album?” We finally have an answer: today.

Today, Explained: Greatest Hits is now streaming everywhere. Find our album of original songs on Spotify, Apple, Tidal, and Soundcloud. We’ve even embedded a stream below. Think of this as our gift for a summer that will invariably be a bit of a bummer. Something to listen to while you stay six feet away.