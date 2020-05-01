 clock menu more-arrow no yes
How voting by mail could save the US election

By Madeline Marshall

On April 7, 2020, as the coronavirus held much of the US under lockdown, Wisconsin held an election. Many other states had already decided to delay their spring elections to protect voters.

But in Wisconsin, voters were forced to choose between participating in the election and protecting their safety. Wisconsin’s decision sparked outrage, but it also highlighted a question the US really needs to figure out soon: How do you hold an election during a pandemic?

The answer: voting by mail. Tens of millions of Americans are already voting by mail. Every state allows it.

And ask any election official (Republican or Democrat): The risk of voter fraud is extremely low. In some cases, it can be even more secure than voting in person.

Watch the video above to learn more about how voting by mail works and how it’s kept secure. Or read more from Vox’s David Roberts.

