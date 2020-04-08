Vox’s audience support program, explained

Vox is launching a program to help keep our explainers and every facet of our journalism free during a time when everyone needs and deserves access to the most important information of the day. Thank you to those of you who have asked for a way to financially support Vox’s journalism. Our mission — to empower our audience through understanding — has never been more clear, and we are so honored that you want to play an important role in it.

Of course, we couldn’t launch this new initiative without first … explaining it. So here’s everything you need to know about Vox’s new contribution program.

Why launch this contribution program now?

Vox began reporting on this pandemic on January 6, 2020, and since then, the demand for our explanatory journalism has grown every day. Audiences are finding our style of breaking down complicated information into clear, concise explainers essential to understanding this evolving story.

On March 10, before social distancing was as widely enforced across the US, Vox published a piece that exemplifies our expertise in taking scientific information and formatting it in a way that is accessible and clear. How canceled events and self-quarantines save lives, in one chart has been viewed more than 9.4 million times (two posts from former President Barack Obama didn’t hurt). Our subsequent video on the same topic has been viewed more than 6.2 million times on YouTube and translated by our audience into more than 75 languages; both the Italian state police and the Department of Health in the Philippines made their own version of the video to inform their public.

It’s clear to us, and millions of you, that this work is important. We want to keep providing you with free articles, videos, and podcasts at the quality and volume that this moment requires.

Doesn’t Vox make more money when more people read, watch, and listen to it?

It’s true, more people have turned to Vox than at any other time in our six-year existence.

Vox provides all of its content free — and we are committed to keeping it that way. Vox Media has a very diversified business, but without a subscription product or a paywall at Vox, advertising is still a major revenue source for our network.

But while the economic crisis continues, we can’t rely on advertising dollars alone as the public need for our service grows. That’s why we are turning to you, our loyal audience, for support.

How will contributions be used?

Your support will enable our staff to offer free articles, videos, and podcasts where we’ll continue to cover the ins and outs of this crisis. Here are a few examples of what your contribution could help us do:

Continue to produce science explainers that clarify this moment and enable you to keep yourself and your family safe. So much is still being discovered about this virus and how it impacts people. And whether it is an explainer on how the virus spreads, what symptoms to look for, why testing has lagged, how soap works, or how to safely social distance, we will be here for you with key information you need now.

So much is still being discovered about this virus and how it impacts people. And whether it is an explainer on how the virus spreads, what symptoms to look for, why testing has lagged, how soap works, or how to safely social distance, we will be here for you with key information you need now. Explain the biggest obstacles America faces battling this deadly pandemic and the key lessons the US should learn from health care systems around the world. We have all seen the ways coronavirus is testing the American health care system, from hospital capacity issues to shortages of equipment needed to keep our health care workers safe. Vox has always been known for our deep, wonky expertise on health care policy. We are uniquely suited to explain the biggest obstacles America faces battling this deadly pandemic and the key lessons the US should learn from health care systems around the world.

We have all seen the ways coronavirus is testing the American health care system, from hospital capacity issues to shortages of equipment needed to keep our health care workers safe. Vox has always been known for our deep, wonky expertise on health care policy. We are uniquely suited to explain the biggest obstacles America faces battling this deadly pandemic and the key lessons the US should learn from health care systems around the world. Create distinctive coverage with altruistic values at the core. Our Future Perfect vertical is highlighting the ethical rules of social distancing, why sending Americans checks is a good idea, how to use mindfulness in a pandemic, and how you can help AI predict the spread of coronavirus. We are covering this pandemic with a global perspective, and will ask the important questions of how we can all act to reduce the most suffering in the world right now.

Our Future Perfect vertical is highlighting the ethical rules of social distancing, why sending Americans checks is a good idea, how to use mindfulness in a pandemic, and how you can help AI predict the spread of coronavirus. We are covering this pandemic with a global perspective, and will ask the important questions of how we can all act to reduce the most suffering in the world right now. Produce compelling content for audiences on the platforms where people — especially young people — spend their time. It’s important to combat misinformation with high-quality journalism. Vox’s video team is best in class at answering big questions about the issues that matter most. With our YouTube-native journalism and our sharp news explainers on Facebook, we are able to reach a much younger demographic. On YouTube, where 40 percent of our subscribers are under 25, we’re seeing the incredible reach of our videos on how soap kills the coronavirus, how coronavirus is worse than the flu, and what it means to “flatten the curve.” These three videos alone have been viewed more than 20 million times on YouTube. We’re in a unique position to spread valuable, trustworthy information to a crucial audience on platforms where disinformation often thrives.

Your financial contribution will support all of our work across our website, YouTube, and podcasts.

Is this contribution tax-deductible?

No, your contribution is not tax-deductible. This is not a charitable donation. Even though there is no tax break, there is the benefit of knowing you’re stepping up to do your part to make sure the public is informed. Thank you.

How does someone make a financial contribution to Vox?

Glad you asked. Click here to contribute. And thank you so much.