Wisconsin primary election: April 7, 2020

Wisconsin’s April 7 election is still on despite public health warnings over the coronavirus.

Despite Wisconsin being under a shelter-in-place order since March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic, polls still opened in the state’s primary election on Tuesday, April 7.

Wisconsin, which has more than 2,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of April 5, is the only state out of 11 originally scheduled to hold Democratic presidential primaries in April that has not postponed or substantially changed the way people can vote in this spring’s primaries.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers repeatedly attempted to delay the state’s elections, citing fears that in-person voting could bolster the spread of the coronavirus. But Wisconsin Republicans and the state’s Supreme Court, which is controlled by conservatives, rebuffed Evers. Republicans also fought off the governor’s efforts to mail ballots to every voter and allow ballots to be counted beyond the original April 7 election date.

Joe Biden is up against Bernie Sanders on the Democratic presidential primary ballot. Heading into the primary election, Biden has held a firm lead over Sanders, according to FiveThirtyEight’s average of polls, which had the former vice president at 53 percent support and the Vermont senator at 36 percent.

Biden, who’s leading in the national delegate count, looks well-positioned to win the majority of Wisconsin’s 84 pledged delegates. A victory for the former vice president would be a blow to Sanders, who won the state’s primary in 2016.

Follow along below for Vox’s coverage of the primaries, including live results, breaking news updates, analysis, and more.