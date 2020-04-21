 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Contribute Millions of readers rely on Vox’s free explanatory journalism to understand and navigate the coronavirus crisis. Support our work with a contribution now.

Trump just said the US has done more coronavirus testing than the rest of the world. Not even close.

He’s making it up as he goes along.

By Aaron Rupar
The White House Holds Daily Briefing On Coronavirus Pandemic
Trump in the White House briefing room on Tuesday.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump made a number of false and misleading claims on Tuesday to advance his case that the US is not only over the worst of the coronavirus outbreak, but nearing the point of being ready to reopen for business.

Most concerning was his insistence that the US has mastered what public health experts say must be step one to reopening: widespread testing. The US’s daily testing capacity has been flat for about a month, and experts say it needs to triple before it’ll be truly safe to reopen businesses.

To hear Trump tell it, however, the US has actually conducted more tests than all other countries combined.

“I think I read yesterday a report that we’ve done more than everybody — every other country — combined,” Trump said at one more on Tuesday, adding later: “We’ve tested more than every other country in the world even put together.”

This is a whopper. According to Worldometer, a site that tracks coronavirus data by country, the US has in fact done more testing than any other individual country that reports data — the number of tests conducted in China, for instance, isn’t available — but we’re nowhere close to doing more testing than all other countries combined. Well over 20 million tests have been conducted across the world, and just over 4 million have them have been done in the United States.

So Trump’s claim isn’t even close to correct. And it also overlooks that while the raw number of tests conducted in America sounds impressive, it lags behind countries like Germany and Canada in terms of tests per one million people.

The reality is that while US coronavirus deaths are growing at a slower rate than they were a week ago, it’s still too early to say whether the worst is already in the rearview mirror.

But with the economy in ruins and a tough reelection fight on the horizon, Trump has reasons to reopen businesses quickly. Characteristically, they don’t jibe with reality.

Perhaps Trump’s most egregious lie on Tuesday was saved for his comments about anti-stay-at-home protests he’s encouraged in states like Michigan, Minnesota, and Virginia — protests that are essentially against his own policies.

“I’ve watched some of the protests,” Trump said. “They’re separated, there’s a lot of space in between. They’re doing social distancing, if you can believe it.”

Fox News’s coverage, however, has made it abundantly clear that many of the protesters are not only not social distancing, but seemingly thumbing their nose at the notion and thereby putting their friends, family, and neighbors in danger of contracting the virus.

Consider this screengrab from Fox’s coverage of a North Carolina protest on Tuesday — coverage that led the noon hour:

Fox News screengrab

These stills from last Friday’s coverage also show protesters packed together in a manner that could spread the virus.

Trump, however, seems willing to say whatever it takes to make reopening business at this juncture seem like a reasonable option, and he’s getting help from other members of the White House coronavirus task force in this effort.

On Tuesday, for instance, task force coordinate Dr. Deborah Birx made a case that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) move to reopen hair salons and tattoo parlors as soon as this weekend could make sense — if workers are able to give haircuts or tattoo people while remaining socially distanced.

“If there’s a way that people can social distance and do those things, then they can do those things,” Birx said. “I don’t know how.”

At another point, Trump was asked how people in South Carolina could be protected from the governor of Georgia’s decision if it turns out to be a bad one. “We’re going to find out,” he said in response.

The news moves fast. To stay updated, follow Aaron Rupar on Twitter, and read more of Vox’s policy and politics coverage.

Next Up In Politics & Policy

The Latest

Netflix had the best quarter in its history because of the pandemic

By Peter Kafka

What reopening will look like in Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee

By Katelyn Burns

Trump’s executive order to stop issuing green cards temporarily, explained

By Nicole Narea

The Senate just passed a $480 billion “interim” stimulus bill to tide over small businesses

By Li Zhou

How Bon Appétit’s wildly popular YouTube channel is making videos in quarantine

By Emily Todd VanDerWerff

How the coronavirus outbreak is roiling the film and entertainment industries

By Alissa Wilkinson