An expert explains how America got stuck playing catch-up on coronavirus

Coronavirus is dominating headlines and posing a lot of urgent policy questions that are outside the realm of the kind of things we normally discuss in American politics. So on the most recent episode of The Weeds, I sat down with Josh Michaud, the associate director for Global Health Policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, to try to learn a few things.

He’s an epidemiologist and health policy expert able to shed light on the intersection between the medical and political aspects of the coronavirus outbreak — including how the US’s policy choices could make the problem even worse.

There’s a lot to learn about this, so I of course recommend you listen to the whole episode.

But these were my seven key takeaways: