The Vox guide to navigating the coronavirus crisis

The Covid-19 coronavirus disease has swiftly spread around the world since it was first detected in December. From travel bans to social distancing to shelter-in-place orders and school and office closures, the virus has impacted millions of lives. You might be wondering: How do I protect myself and my family from the coronavirus? How do I deal with social distancing and its impact on my relationships? How do I manage my anxiety about the world? Do I need to disinfect and clean everything now? And how do I effectively parent during a pandemic, while schools and day cares are closed? This Vox guide will answer your questions and help you navigate society’s new normal.

