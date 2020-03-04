 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Understand the unfolding coronavirus outbreak with these Vox podcast episodes

Listen to everything from what it’s like to be quarantined to America’s level preparedness for this international outbreak.

By Lauren Katz
People wearing protective masks walk on the streets as Indonesia reports two cases of Covid-19 on March 3, 2020, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

The coronavirus outbreak that causes the Covid-19 illness continues to spread as a health threat across the globe. As new coronavirus cases are discovered, questions keep popping up about how to prepare for an outbreak, how to travel, and the difference between quarantine, isolation, and social distancing — to name a few.

That’s where Vox podcasts come in. From what it’s like to be quarantined with coronavirus to how prepared the US is set up to respond to this outbreak to how AI warned about coronavirus before the CDC, the following Today, Explained, Weeds, Worldy, and Reset episodes will help you understand the situation as it unfolds.

Covid-19, explained by Carl (who has it)

March 3, 2020 | Carl Goldman was on the Diamond Princess cruise ship and now he has Covid-19. He speaks to Sean Rameswaram from a CDC quarantine in Omaha, Nebraska.

Coronavirus 101

March 3, 2020 | Jane Coaston, Dara Lind, and Brian Resnick talk about Covid-19 — how it started, its potential impact, and where we go from here.

Pandemic

February 26, 2020 | Covid-19 may be on the brink of becoming a pandemic. Vox’s Julia Belluz explains what that p-word means and Brian Resnick breaks down what an outbreak response might look like in the United States.

The floating petri dish

February 18, 2020 | One coronavirus. Two cruise ships. Lots of mistakes. The Japanese case shows us that quarantining people on a cruise ship to stop the spread of Covid-19 can backfire, while the Cambodia case suggests that letting people disembark and disperse around the world can create a public health nightmare. Find out what these cruise ship emergencies reveal about the largest outbreak.

Could coronavirus collapse Chinese communism?

February 13, 2020 | Zack Beauchamp and Alex Ward talk about the politics of the coronavirus outbreak in China: Why the Chinese government botched the initial response, why Chinese citizens are so angry about it, and the reasons why the problems with this response are inherent to the current Chinese governance model. They then debate the claim from many analysts that this is the most serious crisis for China’s regime since the 1989 Tiananmen Square uprising — and the (low) probability that this could trigger another revolution-minded uprising.

How will the coronavirus outbreak end?

February 6, 2020 | In 2015, Dr. Vineet Menachery said a SARS-like virus could spread to humans more easily than previously believed. Now he explains what we can do to stop it.

An AI warned about coronavirus before the CDC

February 4, 2020 | How AI could predict the next big outbreak.

