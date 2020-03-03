President Trump faces few real challengers in the Republican primary on Super Tuesday

Donald Trump is going to win the Republican nomination for president. And, yes, he’s going to win every state-level contest on Super Tuesday.

Fourteen states and one territory are holding GOP presidential primaries on March 3. While Virginia will hold a Democratic presidential primary on Super Tuesday, the state’s Republican Party voted to cancel its primary in fall 2019 to protect Trump’s nomination (several states did the same in 2004, and at least five others are in 2020). Trump has already won 86 of the 1,276 delegates he’ll need to clinch the nomination, while his closest challenger, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, has one.

But while Trump’s victory on Tuesday is assured, Super Tuesday will still be an important marker for his campaign and that of Weld, who received a surprise endorsement from Vermont’s Republican Gov. Phil Scott in mid-February. Vermont is among the states where Weld thinks he can beat Trump on Super Tuesday, he told Fox News in December; the others are California, Utah, and Massachusetts.

Hypothetically, a Weld victory in those four states would rob Trump of 270 delegates in Republicans’ winner-take-all system — but don’t get too excited. Weld isn’t even on the ballot in Maine, Minnesota, and Oklahoma.

In some states — like Arkansas, Texas, and California — Trump and Weld are joined by perennial candidate Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, a San Diego businessman who ran for Senate in nine states in 2018, and Zoltan Istvan, an advocate for transhumanism who describes himself as a “cyborg” and has campaigned on the slogan “Upgrade America.”

Polls close between 7 and 11 pm ET, and calls should come quickly, given Trump’s expected easy wins. Vox will have the results of the GOP Super Tuesday primaries live, thanks to our friends at Decision Desk:

Below are the states with GOP primary contests on Tuesday and the most recent polling in each one (if it exists), as well as Trump’s approval rating according to Morning Consult. Interestingly, Trump’s approval has declined in every Super Tuesday state since his inauguration, dropping 10 points in Colorado and 31 points in Vermont.

Alabama

Trump approval: +23

American Samoa

Trump approval: unavailable

Arkansas

Trump approval: + 14

California

Trump approval: -29

Colorado

Trump approval: -10

Maine

Trump approval: -7

Massachusetts

Trump approval: -29

Minnesota

Trump approval: -7

North Carolina

Polling as of March 2, 2020: Trump 91, Weld 4

Trump approval: -1

Oklahoma

Trump approval: +14

Tennessee

Trump approval: +18

Texas

Polling as of February 27, 2020: Trump 94, Weld 4

Trump approval: +5

Utah

Trump approval: +8

Vermont

Trump approval: -32