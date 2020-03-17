Joe Biden is hoping to strengthen his delegate lead as voters in three states go to the polls on Tuesday.

A big night in the Democratic presidential primary will take place this Tuesday, March 17 — but not as large as was planned.

Three states — Arizona, Florida, and Illinois — will hold their primaries then; until this week, Ohio was set to join them, but Gov. Mike DeWine announced late on Monday that the state would delay in-person voting over the coronavirus outbreak.

March 17 is still one of the biggest delegate-awarding days of the primary calendar, behind Super Tuesday and a still-to-come slew of Eastern seaboard primaries on April 28. Florida has the most delegates on offer Tuesday, with 219.

Voters in those states will be confronted with a much-reduced presidential field when they head to the polls: Only former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are still in the running for the nomination, though Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, with two delegates, is technically still in the race.

Biden leads in the FiveThirtyEight state-level polling averages for all four states and is expected to claim a sweep on Tuesday. In particular, Florida is expected to be a strong state for the former vice president.

Before Ohio’s postponement, Harry Enten, a senior politics analyst for CNN with a focus on polling, projected that Biden could net around 200 delegates across the four states on Tuesday. A win of that magnitude would severely imperil Sanders’s chances for the nomination.

Follow along below for Vox’s coverage of the March 17 primaries, including live results, breaking news updates, analysis, and more.