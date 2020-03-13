The outbreak of the novel coronavirus — and the disease it causes, Covid-19 — continues to evolve at a rapid pace. With ever-increasing case counts around the world, warnings to prepare, confusion over testing, and school and business closures, it’s no wonder that questions are swirling.
Our job at Vox is to help you understand the situation as it unfolds. And we want to know what your experience has been when it comes to testing for the virus, working from home with kids, and staying healthy.
So far, we’ve reported the following stories based on questions and experiences that have been shared with us:
- Coronavirus will also cause a loneliness epidemic
- Restaurant workers on how their lives have been changed by the coronavirus
- A grocery store clerk explains what it’s like on the front lines of coronavirus panic
- “Our new life of isolation”: 5 people across the world on staying inside to avoid Covid-19
- “The babies keep coming”: What the coronavirus pandemic means for people giving birth
- “Each city is a ghost city”: Life in Italy under full coronavirus lockdown
- How Spain’s coronavirus outbreak got so bad so fast — and how Spaniards are trying to cope
- India’s coronavirus lockdown and its looming crisis, explained
- The risk Covid-19 poses for children, explained
