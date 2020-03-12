 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Supreme Court has closed its building to the public due to coronavirus

Several of the justices are older and therefore potentially vulnerable to the disease.

By Ian Millhiser
Chief Justice John G. Roberts, left, and Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pose with other Justices of the United States Supreme Court.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it was closing its building to the public effective almost immediately “until further notice”: A brief announcement posted on the Court’s website states that “out of concern for the health and safety of the public and Supreme Court employees, the Supreme Court Building will be closed to the public from 4:30 p.m. on March 12, 2020, until further notice.”

Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is especially dangerous for older people, and several members of the Supreme Court are in that age bracket. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 86, and Justice Stephen Breyer is 81. Justice Clarence Thomas is 71, and Justice Samuel Alito turns 70 next month.

The Supreme Court’s announcement also states that the building “will remain open for official business, and case filing deadlines are not extended under” the Supreme Court’s rules. So it appears the justices plan to continue to work and to receive briefings on pending cases.

It is unclear, however, whether the Court will still hold oral arguments on a raft of cases it planned to hear later this month. Those cases include several matters that are likely to interest the public, including several major religion cases and a trio of cases that could potentially give President Trump sweeping new immunity from congressional oversight or from criminal investigations.

It is also unclear whether the Court will allow members of the Supreme Court bar or members of the press to hear arguments if they do take place as scheduled. As of this writing, the Supreme Court has not responded to an inquiry asking for further clarification about who is allowed in the Court’s building.

Shortly after the Supreme Court announced that it would close its building, the chief judges of the federal trial and appeals courts in Washington, DC, also announced that they were closing their buildings to all except for “judges, court staff, members of the media, and visitors with official business with the courts.”

In This Stream

Coronavirus pandemic: News and updates on new cases and its spread

View all 180 stories

Next Up In Politics & Policy

The Latest

Disneyland is closing amid Covid-19 fears

By Carlye Wisel

Iran’s growing coronavirus crisis, in 3 stunning photos

By Alex Ward

Pandemic is one of the best board games ever made. It could be fun to play right now!

By Emily Todd VanDerWerff

Trump is breaking his own agency’s coronavirus guidelines by not self-quarantining

By Alex Ward

Filed under:

How the coronavirus outbreak is roiling the film and entertainment industries

By Alissa Wilkinson

The stunning contrast between Biden and Trump on coronavirus

By Zack Beauchamp