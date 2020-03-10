Who is winning the March 10 delegate count so far

With votes still being counted — and, in some states, cast — here’s the total delegate count for the March 10 Democratic primary contests so far, powered by results from our partners at Decision Desk and the Virginia Center for Politics.

Voters in six states — Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan, North Dakota, and Washington — headed to the polls Tuesday, with approximately 9 percent of national pledged delegates at stake.

As of 10:30 pm ET, polls have closed in four states (and parts of a fifth), and the race has been called for former Vice President Joe Biden in Mississippi, Missouri, and Michigan. Here are the pledged delegates awarded so far:

Biden: 98 delegates

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders: 34 delegates

The results will be updated throughout the night.

Candidates have to earn 1,991 pledged delegates of the 3,979 available to clinch the nomination. The easiest way to do that, as Vox’s Andrew Prokop explained, is to run up large margins in individual states:

In the Democratic contest, it’s not just about winning states, it’s about how much you win by and how much of the vote you get in both states and congressional districts. There are no winner-take-all states; instead, all delegates are awarded proportionally.

Going into Tuesday night, Biden had a slim lead on Sanders, having netted 608 delegates to the Vermont senator’s 532, by Decision Desk’s estimates. Strong wins Tuesday could help Biden put the race mathematically out of reach for Sanders, as Prokop again explained before the night’s contests:

This coming Tuesday, March 10, features six contests (Michigan, Washington, Missouri, Mississippi, Idaho, and North Dakota). The following Tuesday, March 17, features four (Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio). Then on March 24 is Georgia. That is a lot of big states in a very short period. Right now, 62 percent of delegates in the Democratic contest are still up for grabs, but after March 24, only 36 percent will be left. Even more worryingly for Sanders, Biden is currently favored to win big in some of these states — most notably Florida and Georgia. And if Biden does as well in Florida and Georgia as he did in Virginia and North Carolina, just those two states would result in a Biden +110 net delegate advantage — more than doubling his lead, and putting it into the “likely insurmountable” territory.

So Tuesday’s night’s contests likely won’t be the end of the primary cycle, but if Biden continues to build his lead in the delegate count, it spells trouble for Sanders.