New Hampshire Democratic debate: February 7, 2020

Six candidates will take the stage in New Hampshire after a week of uncertainty in the Iowa caucuses.

With four days to go until the New Hampshire primary and no clear victor in the Iowa caucuses, the eighth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential election will take place at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, this Friday, February 7. Eleven candidates are still vying for the nomination, but only seven will be on stage when the debate begins at 8 pm Eastern.

The debate will be moderated by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, and Linsey Davis, as well as Adam Sexton and Monica Hernandez of WMUR-TV. Alongside ABC and WMUR-TV, Apple News is also co-hosting the debate, which will be broadcast by ABC and streamed live on the ABC website, YouTube channel, and app.

Former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Amy Klobuchar; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; billionaire Tom Steyer; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang all qualified for the debate. Every candidate except Yang was also onstage in Des Moines last month; Yang missed the January debate but qualified for New Hampshire on the strength of his poll numbers in New Hampshire and nationally.

The Democratic National Committee offered candidates two pathways to qualify for the debate. The first option was to meet a delegate threshold: Any candidate to earn at least one pledged delegate to the Democratic National Convention from the Iowa caucuses automatically qualified for the New Hampshire debate.

The second pathway was identical to the January debate qualifying standard: Candidates could qualify by achieving 225,000 unique donors and earning either at least 5 percent support in four qualifying national or early-state polls, or 7 percent in two qualifying early-state polls.

Follow along below for Vox’s debate coverage, including how to watch, breaking news updates, analysis, and more.