 clock menu more-arrow no yes
  We’re aiming to add 2,500 contributions in the next 30 days, to help keep Vox free. Will you help us hit our goal?

Democrats’ response to the State of the Union laid out their 2020 Latino outreach strategy

Rep. Veronica Escobar delivered the Spanish-language response.

By Nicole Narea

If you buy something from a Vox link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Rep. Veronica Escobar delivers the Spanish-language response to President Trump’s State of the Union address in El Paso, Texas, on February 4, 2020.
Cedar Attanasio/AP

If President Donald Trump gave a preview of his reelection message Tuesday night, Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar’s official Spanish-language response was the first look at the message the Democratic Party wants Latino voters to hear.

Escobar, a first-term member of Congress who won the seat previously held by former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, became one of the first Latinas to represent Texas in Congress when she was elected in November 2018.

In her response, Escobar outlined the Democrats’ stance on bread-and-butter election issues, including universal affordable health care and raising the federal minimum wage. It showed how the Democrats are trying to frame the issues voters care about most in terms that appeal to Latinos, without predominantly focusing on the immigration debate.

But Escobar also made specific appeals to her primarily Latino audience, including how the president’s rhetoric has targeted Latinos and immigrants more broadly.

“In America, our diversity makes us stronger — it is what uplifts all voices and makes us an inclusive, dynamic country,” she said in Spanish. “Yet, the president clearly does not share this belief.”

Speaking at a community center in her district of El Paso, she acknowledged Puerto Ricans’ struggle to rebuild in the wake of Hurricane Maria in 2017. And she pointed out how Trump’s immigration policies have harmed immigrants living in the US, including so-called DREAMers, who may lose their legal status if the president’s efforts to dismantle Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals prevails; immigrant families who were separated on the border; migrant children who have died in immigration custody; and migrants who face dangerous conditions waiting in Mexico for their chance to seek asylum in the US.

“These are policies none of us ever imagined would happen in America in our lifetime,” she said.

Escobar has already been a vocal critic of Trump’s immigration rhetoric and policies sending asylum seekers back to Mexico, arguing that they have stoked the kind of hate that led to last year’s shooting in El Paso, in which 22 people died.

She invoked the same argument in her rebuttal, calling for legislation to ameliorate the gun violence epidemic and reiterated that the El Paso shooter used the “same hateful words” that Trump uses when referring to immigrants.

The Spanish-language rebuttal, which has been delivered by both Democrats and Republicans over the years, is a relatively new tradition that started in 2011 in an effort to reach out to the 37 million Latinos living in the US who speak Spanish at home. While Spanish is the US’s most common non-English language, the share of Latinos who speak Spanish is actually decreasing, in part because many Latinos living in the US are US-born.

Latino outreach will be important for 2020 Democrats in states like Florida, which Trump won by a razor-thin margin in 2016 and where Latinos make up nearly a quarter of the population.

We have a request

In moments like this — as people grapple to understand variants and vaccines, and kids head back to school — many outlets take their paywalls down. Vox’s content is always free, in part because of financial support from our readers. We’ve been covering the Covid-19 pandemic for more than a year and a half. From the beginning, our goal was to bring clarity to chaos. To empower people with the information they needed to stay safe. And we’re not stopping.

In the next 30 days, we’re aiming to add 2,500 individual contributions to help keep our coverage of the Covid-19 crisis free for everyone who needs it. As each of us is only as healthy as our sickest neighbor, it’s essential that people can access clear information on the pandemic for free. Will you help us reach our goal by making a contribution to Vox with as little as $3?.

In This Stream

State of the Union 2020: President Trump gives annual address to Congress

View all 29 stories

Next Up In Politics & Policy

The Latest

The one where Ted Lasso goes to therapy

By Emily VanDerWerff

In defense of the “gentrification building”

By Jerusalem Demsas

Biden’s SEC is ready to regulate cryptocurrency

By Sara Morrison

The US was a world leader in vaccination. What went wrong?

By Dylan Scott

The empty dream that LuLaRoe sold

By Alissa Wilkinson

The affordable housing shortage is hurting Afghan refugees

By Nicole Narea