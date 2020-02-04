Early excerpts from President Trump’s 2020 State of the Union speech

The White House released excerpts from President Trump’s Tuesday evening State of the Union address shortly before the speech. The excerpts highlight familiar Trump administration themes, such as border security and the perceived threat of socialized health care, while also touting a strong economy that has continued to grow under Trump at roughly the same pace that it grew under President Obama.

The annual release of selected State of the Union quotes is as much an exercise of spin as anything else the White House releases to the press. And they often say more about which narrative the White House wants the media to push than they do about the president’s true priorities or the speech’s overall content.

In 2019, for example, the Trump White House released excerpts suggesting that the president would strike a unifying tone during his address — “together, we can break decades of political stalemate. We can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions, and unlock the extraordinary promise of America’s future,” was one of the featured quotes.

The actual address did include these words, but it also dwelled on Trumpy themes such as border security, harsh immigration policy, and a partisan swipe against “new calls to adopt socialism in our country.” “Tolerance for illegal immigration is not compassionate,” Trump said at one point, “it is actually very cruel.”

In any event, the excerpts are the first official window into how this White House intends to represent the state of the union. You can read them below: