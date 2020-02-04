 clock menu more-arrow no yes

An American flag waves with the Capitol Building in the background.

State of the Union 2020: President Trump gives annual address to Congress

Trump’s speech arrives amid a Senate impeachment trial and the 2020 presidential election primaries.

Contributors: Vox Staff

On Tuesday, February 4, at 9 pm, President Donald Trump will give the annual State of the Union address, the final one of his current presidential term.

His address is taking place the day before a planned vote to acquit or convict him in impeachment trial proceedings, but Trump seemed unconcerned by the timing, telling the Associated Press that his address is “very important to what I am doing.”

This year, the State of the Union is sandwiched between the first two Democratic presidential contests, with the Iowa caucuses on February 3 and the New Hampshire primary on February 11. The Democratic response to Trump’s address will be Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democratic leader in a key voting battleground state that went for Trump in 2016.

4 Total Updates Since
Feb 4, 2020, 6:00am EST
  • February 4

    Baghdadi, Iran, and trade: What Trump will boast about at the State of the Union

    By Alex Ward

    Expect Trump to claim he’s the world’s tough guy.

  • February 4

    Why Gretchen Whitmer was the Democrats’ pick to respond to Trump’s State of the Union

    By Dylan Scott

    Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan governor giving Democrats’ response to Trump’s speech, briefly explained.

  • February 4

    The real state of the union

    By Matthew Yglesias

    A solid labor market, but trouble signs on insurance, homelessness, pollution, and more.

  • February 4

    Trump’s State of the Union address: How to watch and what to expect

    By Sigal Samuel

    The annual address comes in the midst of the president’s impeachment trial.