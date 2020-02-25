South Carolina Democratic debate: February 25, 2019

After an eventful debate last week in Las Vegas, seven candidates will return to the stage for a 10th debate in South Carolina.

Just three days after a dominating win by Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Nevada caucuses, seven of the eight remaining Democratic candidates will return to the debate stage in Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday, February 25, for the 10th Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential election.

The debate will start at 8 pm ET and is scheduled to run for two hours. It will stream live on the CBS News site and app, and viewers will be able to submit questions in real time using the hashtag #DemDebate on Twitter.

The debate is also co-hosted by the South Carolina-based Congressional Black Caucus Institute.

Former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Amy Klobuchar; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and billionaires Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer all qualified for the debate.

Every candidate except Steyer was also onstage last week in Las Vegas for the ninth Democratic debate. Steyer’s campaign has invested heavily in South Carolina — where he’s currently in third place, according to FiveThirtyEight South Carolina polling average — and he qualified on the strength of a strong poll in the state released on Sunday.

The debate criteria for South Carolina required that candidates win at least one pledged delegate to the Democratic National Convention from one of the first three primary states, poll at 10 percent or better in four national polls or single-state South Carolina polls, or poll at 12 percent or better in two South Carolina polls to make the stage.

The debate is the last before Super Tuesday, March 3, when 14 states and one US territory will vote and a third of all delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

Follow along below for Vox’s debate coverage, including how to watch, breaking news updates, analysis, and more.