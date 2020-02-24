Harvey Weinstein verdict: Guilty on third-degree rape and criminal sexual act charges

Harvey Weinstein, formerly one of Hollywood’s most revered producers and influential kingpins, was found guilty by a jury on two sex crimes charges: a criminal sexual act in the first degree, and rape in the third degree.

The jury acquitted Weinstein on two counts of predatory sexual assault, the most serious charges he faced. The verdict was announced on February 24, 2020. His sentencing is scheduled for March 11, 2020.

Weinstein still faces rape and sexual battery charges in Los Angeles and many civil lawsuits.

On October 5, 2017, the New York Times published an exposé alleging that Weinstein had been sexually harassing and abusing women for nearly 30 years. Less than a week later, on October 10, the New Yorker followed with another extensive report, including several graphic, on-the-record accounts from more Weinstein accusers. The Times then followed up its report with more public accounts, including from industry stalwarts Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

Though Weinstein was hardly the first powerful man to be accused of assaulting and raping women, the allegations lit a flame beneath the #MeToo movement — and within months, the list of his accusers contained at least 100 women. Two years after the allegations first became public, he now faces criminal consequences for those actions.