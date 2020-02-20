 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Nevada caucuses 2020

Nevada’s majority-minority status poses a new test for 2020 candidates.

Contributors: Vox Staff

For the first time this year, large groups of voters of color will weigh in on the Democratic primary, when Nevada voters head to their caucus sites this Saturday, February 22.

The caucuses, the third contest of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, will begin at noon local time/3 pm ET. But, like the Iowa caucuses earlier this month, the Nevada results could take some time to be reported.

Some votes have already been cast: For the first time, Nevadans had the opportunity to vote early in 2020. And that early-voting turnout has been substantial, potentially topping 80 percent of caucus-day turnout in 2016 — an exciting milestone, but also one that could complicate reporting.

Polls suggest that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, fresh off a victory in New Hampshire, is firmly in the driver’s seat as the Nevada caucuses get underway; he leads the field by double digits according to the FiveThirtyEight Nevada polling average, with former Vice President Joe Biden in second and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in third.

A Politico report on Monday indicated that other campaigns are already preparing themselves for a Sanders victory: Advisers to at least three Sanders opponents telegraphed that a second- or third-place finish was the best that their campaigns could expect in Nevada.

Sometimes-unreliable polling and historically low caucus turnout, however, mean that the state of the race in Nevada is potentially still fluid.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar — fourth and sixth in the Nevada average — are also in the hunt for a strong finish in Nevada ahead of the South Carolina primary next Saturday and Super Tuesday in early March, but they both face an uphill battle to win over voters of color in the majority-minority state whose population is almost one-third Latino.

Follow along below for Vox’s coverage of the 2020 Nevada caucuses, including results, breaking news updates, analysis, and more.

Feb 11, 2020, 11:10pm EST
  • February 23, 2020

    Pete Buttigieg requests a review of the Nevada caucuses results, citing “irregularities”

    By Anya van Wagtendonk

    Weeks after the Iowa caucuses debacle, the Buttigieg campaign is questioning Nevada’s math.

  • February 23, 2020

    It looks like the debate may have given Elizabeth Warren a slight boost in Nevada

    By Li Zhou

    She saw an uptick in support from voters who recently decided on a candidate.

  • February 23, 2020

    The Nevada caucuses are on track to break a voter turnout record

    By Catherine Kim

    Early voting meant Nevada nearly matched its 2016 turnout before Saturday’s caucuses began.

  • February 23, 2020

    Buttigieg used his Nevada concession speech to make the case against Bernie Sanders

    By Anya van Wagtendonk

    Buttigieg argued Sanders is too divisive to defeat President Donald Trump.

  • February 23, 2020

    Nevada highlighted Pete Buttigieg’s and Amy Klobuchar’s weakness with African American voters

    By Li Zhou

    The state’s entrance polls hint at how the two could do in South Carolina.

  • February 23, 2020

    Joe Biden was the most popular candidate among black voters in the Nevada caucuses

    By Catherine Kim

    Entrance polls suggest Biden was correct about the strength of his black support in the state.

  • February 22, 2020

    3 winners and 2 losers from the Nevada caucuses

    By Dylan Scott

    Bernie Sanders looks like the strongest candidate, and the other Democrats still haven’t distinguished themselves.

  • February 22, 2020

    Mainstream Democrats shouldn’t fear Bernie Sanders

    By Matthew Yglesias

    He’d be a strong nominee and a solid president.

  • February 22, 2020

    Latinos were Bernie Sanders’s key to victory in Nevada

    By Nicole Narea

    Sanders has been courting Latinos for months. It helped him sweep the vote in Nevada.

  • February 22, 2020

    Nevada Democratic caucuses: Live results

    By Andrew Prokop

    You can follow the results here as they come in.

  • February 22, 2020

    Bernie Sanders just won the Nevada caucuses

    By Ella Nilsen

    Sanders is on a winning streak; he has now won two early states in a row.

  • February 22, 2020

    Culinary Union members seem to have broken from their leaders to back Sanders

    By Sean Collins

    A health care debacle put Nevada’s Culinary Union in the middle of an ugly debate.

  • February 22, 2020

    Why Nevada caucuses are sometimes decided by drawing a card

    By Dylan Scott

    Nevada has a very Vegas spin on tie breakers at its caucuses.

  • February 22, 2020

    Nevada’s entrance polls look good for Bernie Sanders

    By Ella Nilsen

    We’re still waiting for final results, but here’s what multiple entrance polls show so far.

  • February 22, 2020

    The Nevada caucus tool is an iPad and a Google Form

    By Sara Morrison

    Nevada’s Democratic Party is replacing the caucus app with "caucus calculator"-equipped iPads.

  • February 22, 2020

    The Nevada caucuses’ importance, and potential chaos, explained

    By Ella Nilsen

    The caucuses will be a big diversity test for candidates, and an organizational test for the Nevada Democratic Party.

  • February 22, 2020

    Asian Americans make up a big part of the Nevada electorate — enough to sway the caucuses 

    By Li Zhou

    They’re poised to play a major role in the early state.

  • February 22, 2020

    Who’s going to win the Nevada caucuses, according to the polls

    By Ella Nilsen

    Nevada is a tough state to poll, but experts say Bernie Sanders is in a good position.

  • February 16, 2020

    Why there aren’t more polls about the Nevada caucuses

    By Cameron Peters

    Nevada is hard to poll, and new caucus rules are only making it harder.

  • February 13, 2020

    Nevada’s most powerful union won’t endorse anybody for president

    By Dylan Scott and Li Zhou

    But its leaders are still opposed to Bernie Sanders’s Medicare-for-all plan.

  • February 11, 2020

    How the Nevada Democratic caucuses will work

    By Andrew Prokop

    Get ready for the "pick a card, any card" tie breaker.