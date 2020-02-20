 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Mike Bloomberg speaking from a podium on the campaign trail.

Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign

Billionaire and former Mayor Mike Bloomberg has joined the Democratic presidential race.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg joined the 2020 Democratic race in November 2019, aiming to challenge President Donald Trump.

Compared to the rest of the Democratic candidates, Bloomberg has had an unconventional campaign so far. In addition to his late entrance to the race, he has spent record-high amounts on political advertisements thanks to his billionaire status, and he has focused most of his attention on Super Tuesday states, steering away from the tradition of campaigning in early primary states such as New Hampshire.

Bloomberg has been heavily criticized by his Democratic rivals for attempting to buy his way into the election, but he has also come under intense scrutiny as his record is being dug up. He has endured criticism for some of his controversial policies as mayor, including the stop-and-frisk rule, as well as his past comments on race and gender.

Dec 11, 2019, 7:00am EST
  • March 4, 2020

    Mike Bloomberg and his billions are what Democrats need to beat Trump

    By Emily Stewart

    Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race the day after Super Tuesday. Here’s the case for his candidacy from a Vox series published earlier in 2020.

  • March 4, 2020

    Mike Bloomberg is proof that you can’t buy a presidency

    By Emily Stewart

    Bloomberg’s worst investment yet might be his presidential campaign.

  • March 4, 2020

    Millions of dollars later, Mike Bloomberg quits the presidential race and endorses Joe Biden

    By Emily Stewart

    Turns out maybe you can’t buy the presidency after all.

  • March 3, 2020

    American Samoa also voted on Super Tuesday. Mike Bloomberg won.

    By German Lopez

    Super Tuesday’s American Samoa caucuses gave a small victory to Bloomberg.

  • February 27, 2020

    What Mike Bloomberg actually did in New York City

    By Emily Stewart

    From stop and frisk to a smoking ban and 311, Mike Bloomberg’s mayoral record, explained.

  • February 25, 2020

    Mike Bloomberg’s stop-and-frisk problem, explained

    By German Lopez

    Bloomberg was synonymous with stop and frisk. Now he’s trying to run away from it.

  • February 25, 2020

    What a Mike Bloomberg foreign policy might look like

    By Jen Kirby

    A different kind of billionaire dealmaker?

  • February 25, 2020

    Why Twitter says Bloomberg’s fake Sanders tweets don’t break its rules

    By Shirin Ghaffary

    The Bloomberg campaign’s controversial tweets fictitiously quoting Bernie Sanders, briefly explained.

  • February 25, 2020

    Mike Bloomberg says he has the best record on climate change. Does he?

    By Umair Irfan

    The billionaire former New York mayor funded a successful program to close coal power plants. But activists say his plans for the future lack ambition.

  • February 21, 2020

    Bloomberg says his company will release 3 women from nondisclosure agreements

    By Emily Stewart

    He says he’ll let three women who had complained about his past comments speak out.

  • February 20, 2020

    Mike Bloomberg tweeted a doctored debate video. Is it political spin or disinformation?

    By Alex Ward

    "This video is deceptive and misleading," an expert told Vox.

  • February 20, 2020

    “I’d like to do that piece of meat”: The sexism allegations against Bloomberg, explained

    By Anna North

    NDAs, lawsuits, and allegations of sexist comments could be big issues for his campaign.

  • February 20, 2020

    Watch: Elizabeth Warren grills Mike Bloomberg over allegations of sexism and nondisclosure agreements

    By Li Zhou

    Warren called on the former New York City mayor to release women from NDAs they had signed about the alleged hostile work environment at his company.

  • February 19, 2020

    Elizabeth Warren’s evisceration of Mike Bloomberg should make Donald Trump nervous

    By Emily Stewart

    Bloomberg is proof that billionaires are right to worry about Warren.

  • February 19, 2020

    Bloomberg’s plan to buy the presidency endangers democracy

    By Ezra Klein

    Even if Bloomberg would be a good president, he’d be a terrible precedent.

  • February 19, 2020

    Mike Bloomberg is paying people to send their friends texts about him

    By Emily Stewart

    Sanders has an organic internet army. Bloomberg’s paying for his.

  • February 13, 2020

    Mike Bloomberg is trying to remind voters that Trump inherited his money

    By Matthew Yglesias

    Many voters don’t know this — and it probably matters a lot.

  • February 12, 2020

    Mike Bloomberg’s immigration plan is very moderate

    By Nicole Narea

    What that means in an era when the issue is more polarized than ever.

  • February 11, 2020

    #BloombergIsRacist, briefly explained

    By Sean Collins

    Mike Bloomberg is being asked to account for his past defenses of stop-and-frisk.

  • February 10, 2020

    Mike Bloomberg doesn’t want Silicon Valley’s money. He does want its employees.

    By Theodore Schleifer

    Bloomberg gathered hundreds of tech leaders on a call to ask for their most talented friends.

  • February 2, 2020

    Mike Bloomberg and Donald Trump’s dueling Super Bowl ads

    By Cameron Peters

    Why both campaigns spent $11 million for 60 seconds of airtime.

  • January 17, 2020

    Mike Bloomberg throws shade at Joe Biden as a looming “lame duck”

    By Theodore Schleifer

    Bloomberg behind closed doors.

  • January 17, 2020

    Mike Bloomberg’s ad strategy is kind of working

    By Emily Stewart

    Bloomberg momentum-ish, explained.

  • January 15, 2020

    Bloomberg plans to make a secret pitch to Silicon Valley billionaires, showing he’s not afraid to schmooze Big Tech

    By Theodore Schleifer

    Tech leaders like Ron Conway are set to meet with Bloomberg on Thursday.

  • December 11, 2019

    How Mike Bloomberg made his billions: a computer system you’ve probably never seen

    By Emily Stewart

    The Bloomberg Terminal, explained.