Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg joined the 2020 Democratic race in November 2019, aiming to challenge President Donald Trump.

Compared to the rest of the Democratic candidates, Bloomberg has had an unconventional campaign so far. In addition to his late entrance to the race, he has spent record-high amounts on political advertisements thanks to his billionaire status, and he has focused most of his attention on Super Tuesday states, steering away from the tradition of campaigning in early primary states such as New Hampshire.

Bloomberg has been heavily criticized by his Democratic rivals for attempting to buy his way into the election, but he has also come under intense scrutiny as his record is being dug up. He has endured criticism for some of his controversial policies as mayor, including the stop-and-frisk rule, as well as his past comments on race and gender.