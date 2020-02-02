South London stabbing attack: what we know

At least two people were injured in a stabbing attack in Streatham, a neighborhood in south London Sunday, according to the city’s Metropolitan Police. Government officials have deemed the stabbings a “terrorist incident.”

Police confirmed that the suspect, who witnesses say wielded a machete and had “silver canisters” attached to his chest, was shot and killed by armed officers on the scene. The identity of the suspect is not known at this time.

We believe there are two injured victims. We await updates on their conditions.



The scene has been fully contained.



We will issue more information when possible. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

The attack comes two months after a similar knife attack on the London Bridge killed three people and injured two.

Nineteen-year-old student Gulled Bulhan claims to have witnessed the shooting on Streatham High Road.

“I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer - as they were in civilian clothing,” Bulhan said. “The man was then shot. I think I heard three gun shots but I can’t quite remember. After that I ran into the library to get to safety.”

Once safely inside, he said that police ordered everyone to stay inside until the scene could be contained.

The story is still developing. Here’s what we know, and don’t so far:

What we know

At least two people were stabbed shortly before 2 pm local time — one of those victims is believed to be in a serious condition.

Police have confirmed that armed officers shot and killed the suspect.

Police have said the stabbing was “terrorist-related.”

Government officials have praised police and emergency services for quickly containing the attack. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, “Thank you to all emergency services responding to the incident in Streatham. ... My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected.”

An investigation is set to begin immediately by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is required to investigate when police use lethal force.

What we don’t know