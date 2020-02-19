Nevada Democratic debate: February 19, 2020

Six candidates, including billionaire Mike Bloomberg, will take the stage ahead of the Nevada caucuses Saturday.

With early voting in the Nevada caucuses already underway, six of the remaining eight Democratic candidates for president will take the stage in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, February 19, for the ninth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential election.

The debate will start at 9 pm ET and run for about two hours; it will stream live on the NBC News and MSNBC websites.

Former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Amy Klobuchar; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg all qualified for the debate.

Every candidate except Bloomberg was also onstage for the eighth primary debate in Manchester, New Hampshire, earlier this month; Bloomberg only qualified for the Las Vegas debate after the Democratic National Committee revised the qualifying standards — a move that prompted some consternation from the rest of the field.

The debate criteria for Las Vegas stipulate that candidates had to win at least one pledged delegate to the Democratic National Convention from Iowa or New Hampshire, poll at 10 percent or better in four national polls, or poll at 12 percent or better in two Nevada or South Carolina polls to make the stage.

