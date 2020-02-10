Did you give birth in your home? Help ProPublica and Vox report.

For the past few years, we’ve been talking with hundreds of women and their families about what it’s like to give birth, recover from birth, and become a mother in the United States.

Many of you suggested doing more research into home births. Our next round of reporting will focus on what leads women in America to opt for home births rather than hospital or birth center births. Help us out by filling in this survey. If the survey isn’t loading below, simply click over here.

This form requires JavaScript to complete. Powered by Screendoor.

We take your privacy seriously, and we’ll be the only ones reading what you send to us through the questionnaire. Again, if the survey above isn’t loading, simply click over here.