 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
Elizabeth Warren Holds Get Out The Vote Event In Derry, NH

New Hampshire primary 2020

Voters are heading to the polls in New Hampshire for another key early-state contest in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Contributors: Vox Staff

The New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, February 11, will be the first of the 2020 Democratic presidential race. Eleven candidates are still in the running, though former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has elected not to contest the state. Polls will close at either 7 or 8 pm ET depending on the municipality.

After a chaotic Iowa caucuses, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders maintains a significant polling lead of around 7 points in the FiveThirtyEight New Hampshire polling average, but recent polls have shown former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg closing in. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden, who finished third and fourth in Iowa, respectively, are within the margin of error from each other in the same FiveThirtyEight polling average, and both trail Sanders and Buttigieg by a sizable margin.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar has also been on the rise in the state, with several recent polls showing her running in third place behind Sanders and Buttigieg.

The New Hampshire primary could matter more than ever this year, for a few reasons. Not only will independent voters also be going to the polls to weigh in on the Democratic primary, but the state may provide some clarity on the race that the muddled Iowa results lacked, as well as a crucial “bounce” for the winner.

While the Associated Press said it was “unable to declare a winner” in the Iowa caucuses, Buttigieg and Sanders both declared victory anyway, and will be hoping to amplify their momentum with strong finishes in the Granite State on Tuesday. (Buttigieg won the most state delegate equivalents in Iowa, though Sanders won the popular vote.)

Follow along below for Vox’s coverage of the 2020 Iowa caucuses, including results, breaking news updates, analysis, and more.

12 Total Updates Since
Jan 10, 2020, 7:00am EST
  • February 10

    These New Hampshire primary voters will truly be first in the nation 

    By Li Zhou

    Voters in three towns will head to the polls at midnight.

  • February 10

    Who needs to win the New Hampshire primary

    By Ella Nilsen

    The New Hampshire expectations game for (nearly) every candidate, explained.

  • February 9

    As they make their final pitches to New Hampshire voters, Democrats amp up their attacks

    By Riley Beggin

    A tight race intensifies in the days ahead of the 2020 New Hampshire primary with attacks from the frontrunners.

  • February 9

    The campaign ad dispute between Buttigieg and Biden, briefly explained

    By Anya van Wagtendonk

    A fight over a fiery campaign ad helps clarify the differences between Biden and Buttigieg.

  • February 8

    Poll: Sanders leads in New Hampshire, but half of voters remain uncommitted

    By Anya van Wagtendonk

    Sanders appears to be in the lead in New Hampshire, but a new poll finds 30 percent of voters haven’t yet settled on a candidate.

  • February 7

    Iowa’s disaster is shaking New Hampshire voters’ faith in elections

    By Ella Nilsen

    The Iowa caucuses could have been a reset from 2016. Instead, it’s made things worse, some voters say.

  • February 5

    The race for presidential delegates has officially begun. Track them here.

    By Ella Nilsen

    Vox will be tracking the delegates throughout the primary season.

  • February 4

    Why the New Hampshire primary matters more than ever this year

    By Ella Nilsen

    After the chaos of the Iowa caucuses, New Hampshire could provide some much-needed clarity.

  • February 3

    Why Iowa and New Hampshire shouldn’t go first in the primaries anymore 

    By Li Zhou

    The two states give white voters outsized influence.

  • January 28

    A wild card in the 2020 primaries: New Hampshire’s independent voters

    By Ella Nilsen

    Why presidential candidates are spending so much time courting New Hampshire’s independent voters.

  • January 11

    Less than one-third of Iowa and New Hampshire voters have settled on a candidate

    By Ella Nilsen

    In the final stretch of the 2020 primary race, things are just getting started.

  • January 10

    Amy Klobuchar is tempting some Biden supporters in New Hampshire to change their minds

    By Ella Nilsen

    "Progressive but practical": Klobuchar is going hard on electability.