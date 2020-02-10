Was this the greatest dog of all time?

This year, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will draw lots of attention. But no dog will surpass the legacy of the first Best in Show winner: a smooth fox terrier named Warren Remedy. As the video above shows, her story helps explain how the show and a breed became famous.
Warren Remedy won three Best in Show titles at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, and she cemented her place in canine history. But her legacy extends beyond her title — as an exemplar of the smooth fox terrier breed, she helped establish the “type” that people expected.
That was largely because of her breeder, a wealthy Manhattan socialite named Winthrop Rutherfurd. Rutherfurd famously dated a Vanderbilt before settling down with a vice president’s daughter. But in addition to lighting up the gossip pages, he bred fox terriers at his estate in Allamuchy, New Jersey, and promoted them through the American Fox Terrier Club and Westminster Kennel Club. These efforts helped the relatively new breed gain a foothold in American culture.
Warren Remedy may never be surpassed in her three Best in Show titles. So was she the greatest dog of all time? That might be the wrong question. She was the greatest dog of her time, though, and that may have established an even more important legacy, for all dogs and for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
