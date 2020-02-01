 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
NFL: JAN 29 Super Bowl LIV - Commissioners Press Conference

Super Bowl 2020: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The 49ers and the Chiefs face off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, February 2.

Contributors: Vox Staff

On Sunday, February 2, at 6:30 pm ET, the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Super Bowl 54 (or LIV, if you prefer the NFL’s anachronistic devotion to Roman numerals) sees the clash of two storied franchises — neither of which have won the league’s biggest prize in decades.

For sports fans, there are some appealing story lines: The Chiefs have a dynamic, young quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, who leads a high-flying offense and may soon break records as the most highly paid player in the sport. He’ll go up against Jimmy Garoppolo (once Tom Brady’s backup) and the run-heavy, defensive-minded 49ers. Oddsmakers give the Chiefs a slight edge to win.

For those more inclined to the halftime show, this one’s a treat: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira co-headline the performance, and both have promised a celebration of Latin culture — appropriate given the Miami venue. Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem.

As for the Super Bowl commercials, we’ve already seen a bit of drama, with the much touted death of Mr. Peanut being (partially) canceled out of sensitivity in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death. Otherwise, expect the usual glut of celebrity cameos, Facebook trying to win back your good graces, and big brands trying to glom onto millennial trends. Oh, and if you were hoping for at least one night without the specter of politics or the 2020 election — sorry: Both Mike Bloomberg and Donald Trump have bought $10 million ads.

14 Total Updates Since
Jan 30, 2019, 4:54pm EST
  • February 3

    The politics of Jay-Z and Beyoncé sitting during the Super Bowl’s national anthem 

    By Alex Abad-Santos

    Jay-Z’s controversial partnership with the NFL has led to scrutiny of why he and Bey opted not to stand.

  • February 3

    The biggest movie and TV trailers that aired during the Super Bowl

    By Allegra Frank and Alex Abad-Santos

    From Mulan to Sonic the Hedgehog to Marvel to Top Gun.

  • February 2

    Watch: Marvel expands the MCU with the first trailer for its Disney+ shows

    By Alex Abad-Santos

    The Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki all get teases in Marvel’s first Disney+ trailer.

  • February 2

    Watch: J. Lo and Shakira dazzled at the Super Bowl halftime show

    By Alex Abad-Santos

    J. Lo and Shakira turned Super Bowl 2020 into their playground.

  • February 2

    Mr. Peanut’s death and Baby Peanut’s birth, explained

    By Rebecca Jennings

    Bartholomew Richard Fitzgerald-Smythe is dead at 104. But now there’s a Baby Nut.

  • February 2

    In an intensely political year, Super Bowl ads went escapist

    By Rebecca Jennings

    Facebook, Hummer, and Snickers relied on celeb cameos and absurd comedy instead of taking a stand.

  • February 2

    Trump’s Super Bowl interview was 8 minutes of pettiness and empty braggadocio

    By Sean Collins

    Trump bullied his 2020 rivals — calling them short, a communist, and a liar — and praised himself.

  • February 2

    Mike Bloomberg and Donald Trump’s dueling Super Bowl ads

    By Cameron Peters

    Why both campaigns spent $11 million for 60 seconds of airtime.

  • February 1

    What a lifetime of playing football can do to the human brain

    By Brian Resnick

    Six things to know about the NFL, concussions, and brain damage.

  • February 1

    The Kansas City Chiefs’ racist “Arrowhead Chop” has flown under the radar. Not anymore.

    By Rhonda LeValdo

    The Kansas City Chiefs’ chant isn’t a tribute to people like me. It’s racist.

  • January 29

    The rise of daily fantasy and sports betting has created an economy of its own

    By Scott Nover

    From rotisserie merch to a dedicated weatherman, fantasy sports-related businesses are booming.

  • February 3, 2019

    Why brands refer to the Super Bowl as “the Big Game”

    By Kaitlyn Tiffany

    The NFL owns the term "Super Bowl," but small-business owners have some leeway under nominative fair use.

  • February 3, 2019

    What makes a Super Bowl ad successful? An ad exec explains.

    By Nadra Nittle

    Super Bowl ads cost $5 million on average, but some brands still miss the mark.

  • January 30, 2019

    The NFL's virtual first-down line, explained

    By Joss Fong, Estelle Caswell, and Gina Barton

    At this point, it's hard to imagine watching football without the yellow line.