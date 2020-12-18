 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Napoleon’s missing hand, explained

Napoleon Bonaparte was often depicted concealing a hand inside his shirt. Why?

By Coleman Lowndes

Napoleon Bonaparte is one of history’s most famous figures. He’s been depicted in countless portraits, and, often, paintings show him in one specific pose: with one hand concealed inside his shirt. The gesture is a common feature of caricatures and impressions of the conqueror, and its frequent appearance has led to speculation about why he seemed to do it so often.

The answer is rooted in the gesture’s history. Concealing a hand in one’s coat has long signified gentlemanly restraint and was often associated with nobility. It goes as far back as ancient Greece, when famed orator Aeschines claimed that restricting the movement of one’s hand was the proper way to speak in public.

Portraits of Napoleon adopting this pose are an example of propaganda — the most famous version being Jacques-Louis David’s 1812 painting of Napoleon in his study. It portrays the ruler as a modest and hardworking leader; however, outside of France, Napoleon was often labeled a tyrant and considered to be ill-tempered. The hand-in-waistcoat gesture became a common way to depict him during his lifetime and long after he died.

The pose also became a portraiture cliché with the advent of photography, thanks to its dignified reputation — and because it was a good way to sit still during the long exposure times of early photography.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube. And if you’re interested in supporting our video journalism, you can become a member of the Vox Video Lab on YouTube.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

How one of the biggest games of 2020 became one of the most controversial

By Allegra Frank

The Next Four Years: A Weeds series

By Lauren Katz

Singapore is the first country in the world to approve lab-grown chicken products

By Kelsey Piper

10 ways Biden should fix the EPA

By Marianne Sullivan and Christopher Sellers

The absurd, sadistic joy of The Flight Attendant

By Alex Abad-Santos

The Supreme Court hands Trump the narrowest victory on his latest attempt to rig the census

By Ian Millhiser