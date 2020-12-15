How scarce will coronavirus vaccines be in the US?

With a record number of Americans dying of Covid-19 every day, immunizing the public against the virus is more urgent than ever. But hundreds of millions of people in the US are simply going to have to wait — probably several months — to get a vaccine.

Instead of the 300 million doses the Trump administration originally promised before the end of the year, the two vaccine developers first in line for Food and Drug Administration approval — Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna — are expected to ship 35 million to 40 million doses total before January. Since both vaccines are supposed to be dispensed at two shots per person, that’s enough supply for no more than 20 million people.

But even reaching that many people will take some time. The first batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine shipped from a Kalamazoo, Michigan, factory Sunday, following the FDA’s emergency use authorization Friday night, and will include only 2.9 million doses. (A scientific committee that advises the FDA will consider whether to recommend authorization of emergency use of Moderna’s vaccine on December 17.)

The vaccine developers say efforts to meet their initial year-end targets are being hampered by shortages of raw ingredients. And while both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech have vowed to ramp up production next year, the exact amount they’ll make still isn’t clear and the estimates keep shifting. Moderna currently says it’ll have 85 million to 100 million doses for the US ready in the first quarter of 2021; Pfizer plans to provide 50 million doses at the end of the second quarter and another 50 million in Q3, according to the Washington Post.

It’s not just Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that are falling short of their original targets: AstraZeneca and Oxford — another Covid-19 vaccine team that was supposed to deliver up to 300 million doses, or 60 percent of the US coronavirus vaccine supply — have been beset by safety and transparency problems that caused them to fall weeks behind on finishing their phase 3 US trial.

To be clear, the effort to identify, test, and manufacture a Covid-19 vaccine has unfolded at remarkable speed. By the middle of next year, we may have several effective vaccines to choose from. But while the vaccines offer hope for the end of the pandemic, they are far from a quick fix. For the foreseeable future, doses will be scarce — not even enough to cover the highest-risk groups, like health workers and long-term care residents. The federal government’s allocation strategy also means some states (such as Wyoming) will have more supplies for top-priority groups than others (like New York). This scarcity is forcing local health officials and administrators across the country to make ethically fraught decisions about which lives most urgently need protecting from Covid-19.

Who is likely to go first?

The effort to figure out who should get immunized first ultimately falls to the states, but they are getting advice from the federal government, which has better information on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines and decides how many doses states will get.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, an expert group that makes recommendations on vaccination policy to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, put health personnel, along with staff and residents of long-term care facilities, at the front (phase 1a). In addition, two other influential health bodies have weighed in on the question of the highest-priority groups: The World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) also put health workers first, and, in the case of NASEM, first responders too. Again, though, local health authorities have the power to decide whom to prioritize (though ACIP is likely to have the most influence on US vaccine rationing decisions).

“Because all [ACIP] can do is make recommendations, those recommendations are going to be implemented in vastly different ways across the country,” said Lawrence Gostin, director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University. “And those [differences] have to do with whether you’re a red state or blue state, a mayor or governor.”

What’s already clear: Even the highest-priority groups won’t be fully vaccinated straightaway.

Operation Warp Speed, the task force in charge of national vaccine distribution, will distribute the initial batch of 2.9 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines in proportion to states’ adult populations. (A second batch of 2.9 million doses is being reserved so the first group of people to be immunized have access to their second shot three weeks later.)

The initial shipment from Pfizer will cover only 12 percent of the people in ACIP’s phase 1a (again, health workers and staff and residents of long-term care homes), or 0.9 percent of the country’s adult population.

This means “states are going to need to make sub-prioritization decisions because the supply won’t cover the plan ACIP is proposing,” said Ruth Faden, the founder of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics.

Most states have reported their estimates for expected doses in the first shipment, according to the state reports collected by Vox.