RSVP now: Dr. Fauci joins Today, Explained for a live conversation

Worldwide, as of December 11, 2020, the coronavirus has taken nearly 1.6 million lives — and changed billions.

Join Dr. Anthony Fauci and Today, Explained host Sean Rameswaram on Monday, December 14, at 4 pm ET for a live virtual discussion on how this year has changed all of us and how it has impacted Fauci personally and professionally. Vox reporter Umair Irfan will also join to talk about what’s next for the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine news, and answer some of your questions about the upcoming vaccine rollout in the US.

This event is free for everyone. RSVP now to reserve your spot.

This live conversation will become part of the Today, Explained upcoming podcast series “You, Me, and Covid-19,” looking back on how the coronavirus has fundamentally reshaped our world. Through reporting, listener reflections, and interviews, the team will examine how Covid-19 changed our relationships with each other and the places we live, upended our livelihoods, and redefined what we thought of as “normal.”

The first episode of the series drops on Monday, December 21, and continues through that week. Subscribe to Today, Explained wherever you listen to podcasts — including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify — so you don’t miss an episode.