The US broke voting records in a pandemic

This is how it felt to vote in 2020.

By Valerie Lapinski

A record-breaking 160 million Americans voted in the 2020 presidential election, despite the Covid-19 pandemic’s continued spread across the country.

Voters across the country talked to Vox about their motivations to vote in this high-stakes election despite the challenges: waits in hours-long lines, navigating misinformation on social media, safety at the polls, and their decisions whether to vote early, to vote on Election Day, to mail in or drop off their ballots.

Watch the video above to see what it was like to vote this year in the US.

For more information about the election, including results, analysis, and news, check out Vox’s hub for election-related content: https://www.vox.com/2020-presidential-election

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube. And if you’re looking for all of our 2020 election videos, you can find them all in our playlist here.

