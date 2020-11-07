The US broke voting records in a pandemic

A record-breaking 160 million Americans voted in the 2020 presidential election, despite the Covid-19 pandemic’s continued spread across the country.

Voters across the country talked to Vox about their motivations to vote in this high-stakes election despite the challenges: waits in hours-long lines, navigating misinformation on social media, safety at the polls, and their decisions whether to vote early, to vote on Election Day, to mail in or drop off their ballots.

Watch the video above to see what it was like to vote this year in the US.

