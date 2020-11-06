 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Support free journalism An informed public is critical right now. You can help by supporting Vox's explanatory journalism with a financial contribution today.

America’s anti-democratic Senate, by the numbers

If the United States chose its leaders in free and fair elections, Republicans would be firmly out of power.

By Ian Millhiser
Republicans will control at least 50 seats in the incoming Senate.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Democrats defeated Republican senators in Arizona and Colorado this year, while Republicans gained a Senate seat in Alabama.

That means that Republicans will control at least 50 seats in the incoming Senate, out of 100 total, assuming Republican incumbent Sens. Thom Tillis (NC) and Dan Sullivan (AK) keep their seats, as seems likely. Both of Georgia’s Senate seats are likely to be decided in runoff elections in January.

Wins in North Carolina and Georgia would give Republicans the Senate majority — something they would hold only because Congress’s upper house is malapportioned to give small states like Wyoming exactly as many senators as large states like California, even though California has more than 68 times as many people as Wyoming.

In the incoming Senate, Democratic senators will represent at least 20,314,962 more people than their Republican counterparts — and that’s if we assume that Republicans win both runoff elections in Georgia. If the two Georgia seats go to the Democrats, the Senate will be split 50-50, but the Democratic half will represent 41,549,808 more people than the Republican half.

I derived these numbers using 2019 population estimates by the United States Census Bureau. In states where both senators caucus with the same party, I allocated the state’s entire population to that party. In states where the Senate delegation is split, I allocated half of the state’s population to each party. Although Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Angus King (I-ME) identify as independent, both Sanders and King caucus with Democrats. So I coded them as Democratic senators.

You can check my work using this spreadsheet.

One other fact is worth noting. In the current Senate, Democrats control a majority of the seats from the most populous half of the states (26-24). Republicans owe their current majority to a crushing 29-21 lead in the least populous half of the states. In the new Senate, Democrats will control between 27 and 29 seats from the most populous half, depending on who prevails in the Georgia runoffs.

Republicans, in other words, would not be in the majority now — and they certainly would not be in the majority next year — if not for malapportionment.

The implications of this malapportionment are breathtaking. Among other things, Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett were all nominated by a president who lost the popular vote and confirmed by a bloc of senators who represent less than half of the country. If the United States chose its leaders in free and fair elections, none of these individuals would serve on the Supreme Court — and it is likely that Democratic appointees would have a majority on the Court.

Similarly, if Republicans control the Senate in 2021, the GOP will have the power to prevent Joe Biden from confirming a Cabinet, to block everyone Biden nominates to the federal bench, to prevent Biden from signing any legislation, and even to shut down the government.

This is not what the American people voted for in November. But it is what a deeply broken Constitution, which effectively gives extra Senate seats to white conservatives in small states, has given us.

An informed public is critical right now.

This is an unprecedented election. Millions of people are relying on Vox for clear explanations of the state of the vote, whether the election is fair, and what the outcome might mean for the policy decisions that could affect their lives. We are monitoring vote counts around the clock, talking to sources, and channeling the firehose of news into comprehensible information. And that work takes resources. You can help support our explanatory journalism, and keep it free for everyone, by making a financial contribution today.

In This Stream

The high-stakes battle for the Senate

View all 23 stories

Next Up In Politics & Policy

The Latest

The US Covid-19 epidemic hit a deadly new milestone, and help isn’t on the way

By Umair Irfan, Julia Belluz, and 1 more

The Supreme Court case that could kill Obamacare, explained

By Ian Millhiser

Thursday evening update: Where the presidential race stands

By Andrew Prokop

Former astronaut Mark Kelly has flipped an Arizona Senate seat for Democrats

By Li Zhou

Democrats fail to make gains in state legislative races in advance of 2021 redistricting

By Jerusalem Demsas

Anderson Cooper described Trump as “an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun”

By Laura McGann