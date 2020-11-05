 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Support free journalism An informed public is critical right now. You can help by supporting Vox's explanatory journalism with a financial contribution today.

Trump’s desperate “STOP THE COUNT!” tweet, briefly explained

The president only wants to count the votes that will help him. It doesn’t work like that.

By Aaron Rupar
President Donald Trump Holds Election Night Event At The White House
President Donald Trump at the White House on November 4.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump began his Thursday by demanding that states stop tallying votes.

“STOP THE COUNT!” Trump tweeted at 9:12 am ET, after spending much of Wednesday posting a flood of misinformation on Twitter meant to make it seem as though Democrats are stealing the 2020 election from him.

There’s one big problem, though — if vote tallying were immediately stopped in all the states, former Vice President Joe Biden would prevail in Arizona and Nevada, giving him 270 electoral votes and making him the presumptive president-elect.

Not only is Trump’s talking point self-defeating, it’s completely inconsistent with what his advisers were saying on Wednesday and Thursday.

About an hour before Trump posted his tweet, for instance, Trump’s former campaign adviser Kellyanne Conway was on Fox & Friends preaching the virtue of patience, saying, “We can’t wait three hours, three days, three weeks, to get a result? ... What is the rush?”

And on Wednesday evening, Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show and blasted the media for “reporting inaccurately and falsely that the Trump campaign is wanting the ballot counting to be stopped.”

Ellis’s comments, in turn, contradicted what Trump said during his bizarre early Wednesday morning press event/campaign rally at the White House, during which he described the election as a “major fraud on our nation” and said “we’ll going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting [i.e., vote counting] to stop.”

Trump’s real position, of course, is that only votes cast for him should be counted. His followers are on the same page, and that’s why groups of them chanted “Stop the vote!” outside government buildings in Michigan — a state where Trump led during the early part of the count on Tuesday evening, only to be surpassed by Biden as more ballots were tallied on Wednesday — while others chanted “Count the vote!” in Arizona, where Trump is trailing.

That incoherency is captured in this video mash-up:

Trump campaign officials like Ellis and Pam Bondi have tried to thread the needle by arguing that Trump wants all the legitimate ballots to be counted, but not ones that were cast fraudulently. But when Bondi was pressed to provide evidence of fraud during a Wednesday morning appearance on Fox & Friends, she couldn’t.

Trump’s Thursday morning tweet was likely meant to allude to Pennsylvania, where his narrow lead over Biden is in jeopardy as more votes are counted from the Democratic-leaning Philadelphia region. But what Trump doesn’t seem to understand is that Biden doesn’t need Pennsylvania to get to 270 electoral votes.

More broadly, Trump’s strategy, to the extent there is one, appears to be to try to create the perception that he was cheated by tossing out accusations of fraud. The problem for him is that there’s no evidence to back up his claims.

Later Thursday morning, Trump posted another tweet proclaiming that “ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!”

But that tweet contradicts state law in places like Pennsylvania and North Carolina that allow mail ballots to be tallied after Election Day so long as they’re postmarked before November 3. As I’ve explained previously, Trump’s position that mail ballots are vulnerable to fraud isn’t supported by evidence, but it may give the Supreme Court a pretext to get involved in an election he now appears very likely to have lost.

Will you help keep Vox free for all?

The United States is in the middle of one of the most consequential presidential elections of our lifetimes. It’s essential that all Americans are able to access clear, concise information on what the outcome of the election could mean for their lives, and the lives of their families and communities. That is our mission at Vox. But our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism takes resources. Even when the economy and the news advertising market recovers, your support will be a critical part of sustaining our resource-intensive work. If you have already contributed, thank you. If you haven’t, please consider helping everyone understand this presidential election: Contribute today from as little as $3.

In This Stream

The 2020 presidential election

View all 63 stories

Next Up In Politics & Policy

The Latest

The US Covid-19 epidemic hit a deadly new milestone, and help isn’t on the way

By Umair Irfan, Julia Belluz, and 1 more

How to have a safer — but not safe — pandemic Thanksgiving

By Brian Resnick

Alcohol and carbs got America through election night

By Melinda Fakuade

Trump’s bizarre, haphazard legal strategy to disrupt vote counting, briefly explained

By Ian Millhiser

Holiday shopping as we know it is over — just ask seasonal workers

By Patrick Sisson

Trump’s gains with Hispanic voters should prompt some progressive rethinking

By Matthew Yglesias