Chris Hayes and I process this wild election

The MSNBC host discusses the problems with the polls, the future of democracy, and Trump’s surprising inroads with Latino voters.

By Ezra Klein
A man at the Cochise County Republican Headquarters in Sierra Vista, Arizona, gestures at the TV as he watches Virginia results come in on November 3. (Virginia was called for Joe Biden, despite early returns showing a Donald Trump lead.)
Ariana Drehsler/AFP via Getty Images

This is not the post-election breakdown I expected to have, but it’s definitely the one that I needed.

Chris Hayes is the host of the MSNBC primetime show, All In, and the podcast Why Is This Happening? With Chris Hayes. He’s also one of the most insightful political analysts I know. We discuss the purpose of polling, the problems of polling-driven coverage, the epistemic fog of the results, the strategy behind Trump’s inroads with Latino voters, how Democrats might have won the presidency but lost democracy, what happens if Trump refuses to accept the election results, and much more.

More than anything else, this conversation on The Ezra Klein Show has helped me make sense of everything that’s happened in the last few days. I think it will do the same for you.

Subscribe to The Ezra Klein Show wherever you listen to podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

If you want to follow the latest election updates after listening, we’ve got you covered.

There’s no guarantee when we’ll know whether Trump or Biden won the election, but you can track live results here, powered by our friends at Decision Desk.

And this election is not just about the presidency: Whoever wins, their plans depend on the makeup of Congress. You can follow Senate live results here and House live results here.

Finally, here’s how Vox (and other media outlets) are making calls.

