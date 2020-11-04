 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Support free journalism An informed public is critical right now. You can help by supporting Vox's explanatory journalism with a financial contribution today.

Joe Biden has already gotten the most votes of any presidential candidate ever

Biden has broken the votes record set by Obama in 2008.

By Anna North
Joe Biden speaks with an American flag in the background.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks on November 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A winner has not yet been declared in Tuesday’s presidential election, but Democratic nominee Joe Biden has already reached one milestone: He’s gotten the most votes of anyone ever to run for the US presidency.

With more than 71 million votes so far, Biden has broken the record previously set by President Barack Obama, who received about 69.5 million votes to win in 2008. The 71 million number gave Biden 50 percent of the popular vote as of Wednesday evening, with President Trump taking 48 percent.

The 2020 election is on pace for a record turnout, with at least 159.8 million Americans voting, according to NBC. That’s the highest turnout rate among eligible voters since 1900. This has bolstered both candidates, with President Trump getting about 68.1 million votes as of Wednesday evening.

Both parties will surely parse the meaning of Tuesday’s results in the days and weeks ahead, but one thing is clear: Even in the midst of a pandemic, American voters came out in unprecedented numbers to make their voices heard.

Biden paid tribute to that fact in a speech to the American people on Wednesday. “Yesterday once again proved that democracy is the heartbeat of this nation,” he said. “Here the people rule. Power can’t be taken or asserted. It flows from the people, and it is their will that determines who will be the president of the United States and their will alone.”

Will you help keep Vox free for all?

The United States is in the middle of one of the most consequential presidential elections of our lifetimes. It’s essential that all Americans are able to access clear, concise information on what the outcome of the election could mean for their lives, and the lives of their families and communities. That is our mission at Vox. But our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism takes resources. Even when the economy and the news advertising market recovers, your support will be a critical part of sustaining our resource-intensive work. If you have already contributed, thank you. If you haven’t, please consider helping everyone understand this presidential election: Contribute today from as little as $3.

In This Stream

The 2020 presidential election

View all 58 stories

Next Up In Politics & Policy

The Latest

Donald Trump is trying to steal the 2020 election. America is ignoring him.

By Alex Ward

What’s really going on with the mail-in ballots the US Postal Service can’t trace

By Jason Del Rey

“Mentally I am not in a good place”: Students struggle with school amid election anxiety

By Terry Nguyen

Colorado voters approve compact seeking to neutralize the Electoral College

By Ian Millhiser

Trump: Stop counting the votes! Pennsylvania’s AG: Nope.

By Alex Ward

What if Trump refuses to concede the election?

By Alex Ward