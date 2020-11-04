Share All sharing options for: Wisconsin is still counting its votes. Vox has live results.

Wisconsin, with its 10 electoral votes, is among the swing states that could well determine the course of the presidential election — though final results won’t be coming in on election night.

The outcome was close in 2016: President Donald Trump won the state by just one percentage point that year, after President Barack Obama previously won it by 7 points in 2012. This cycle, former Vice President Joe Biden — who’s held a slight lead in recent polls — is attempting to flip the state back.

The state was unable to complete its count on Tuesday, with the huge influx of mail-in ballots this cycle.

“If unofficial results aren’t available until [Wednesday], it does not mean something went wrong,” Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe has said. “It just means that election officials are doing their jobs.”

In Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania — some of biggest swing states in the election — Republican state legislatures did not allow counting of absentee ballots until Election Day.

But like many other states, Wisconsin has seen a staggering number of voters cast their ballots early either in person or via mail. Roughly 1.9 million voters did so, suggesting that the state is poised to surpass its 2016 turnout, when about 3 million people voted.

Given how close the margins were in the 2012 election, several counties are seen as prime battlegrounds between Biden and Trump: Among them is Kenosha County, the site of massive protests against police brutality and racism after Jacob Blake was shot by law enforcement earlier this year. Other counties with close margins in 2016 were Sauk, Columbia, and Door counties.

As the results from Wisconsin come in, our partners at Decision Desk will have live results throughout Tuesday evening and the rest of the week.