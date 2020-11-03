2020 House election live results

While Democrats aim to retake the White House and the Senate on Election Day, they are also defending their US House majority in 435 congressional elections across the country.

Democrats won the House in the 2018 midterm elections, netting more than 40 seats to regain a sliver of power after two years of complete Republican control. Their new majority set about passing a largely symbolic agenda meant to demonstrate how they would govern if they retook the presidency and the Senate (with voting rights bills and legislation to lower health care costs at the top of the list) while trying to stave off fights among party members (Medicare-for-all never got a House vote, but committee hearings were held).

The history books will most remember the Democratic House majority of the 116th Congress for impeaching President Donald Trump in December 2019, over his apparent attempts to use the power of his office to solicit politically damaging information about Joe Biden before the latter won the Democratic presidential nomination.

But now, Democrats are trying to hold onto their House majority with the hopes of winning a House-Senate-President trifecta and getting a real chance to implement their agenda. Election forecasters consider Democrats to be heavy favorites to retain the majority and even possibly gain a few seats. That would give House leadership more wiggle room to pass bills, if they run into trouble with their left flank.

Here’s how Vox (and other media outlets) will be making calls throughout the night and following days. The earliest polls start closing at 6 pm ET, while the latest states close at 12 am ET (Alaska) AND 1 am ET (Hawaii). Vox is carrying live results, powered by our friends at Decision Desk.

Three key states to watch in the 2020 US House elections

There are competitive House races across the country on Tuesday, from first-term Democrats trying to win reelection in Oklahoma and Utah with Trump on the ballot to vulnerable Republicans in Arkansas and Oklahoma hoping the president can help carry them to victory.

California and New York have a lot of House seats and therefore a good number of close races. On the other end of that spectrum, Don Young, Alaska’s only at-large representative since 1973, is facing maybe his most serious reelection challenge to date.

But a handful of presidential swing states will also play an outsized role in the make-up of the House. Here is the lay of the land, in brief.

Texas: The Cook Political Report puts seven House seats in Texas in their most competitive categories (Lean Democrat, Toss-up, or Lean Republican). Democrats should have a good shot to pick up at least a couple seats, with open seats formerly held by Republicans in the Texas 23rd and Texas 24th considered to lean toward the Democrats, and potentially more. With a big enough wave for Democrats, a few seats currently rated Likely Republican could also be in play.

North Carolina: A state court ruled last year that the Republican state legislature had unconstitutionally gerrymandered North Carolina’s congressional districts and ordered new, fairer maps to be drawn. That has put five of the state’s 13 in play, according to Cook. Two of them were vacated by Republican incumbents after the districts were redrawn and are now considered likely Democratic-pick-ups. But Democrats will need a substantial wave to gain more ground, with North Carolina’s Eighth, Ninth and 11th Districts viewed as leaning toward the Republicans.

Iowa: Three of Iowa’s four House races are expected to be competitive on Election Night, according to Cook, thanks to the state’s independent redistricting commission that prevents partisan gerrymandering. First-term Democratic Reps. Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer will have a chance to establish themselves as formidable incumbents. The Iowa 2nd District seat is open and rated a toss-up, a rare pick-up opportunity for Republicans.