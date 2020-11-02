The Vox 2020 presidential election live blog

It’s one day before the 2020 presidential election, and millions of Americans have already cast their ballots for President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, with millions more heading to the polls on Election Day. In addition to the presidential election, voters in several states will also decide on Senate and House races, gubernatorial races, and several local ballot initiatives.

Today, Trump and Biden will travel the country making their final pitches to voters. Trump is scheduled to campaign in North Carolina, while Biden is set to campaign in Pennsylvania. Most national polls show Biden ahead, but the outcome is far from predetermined. Due to the large number of mail-in ballots this year, it’s also possible it could take days to count the votes.

Vox journalists will be providing live news updates, analysis, and context behind the news throughout the day. Follow our live blog here for updates as we enter the final day of the campaign trail. And read more of Vox’s 2020 election coverage here.

Live blog: The final day before Election Day