 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Support free journalism An informed public is critical right now. You can help by supporting Vox's explanatory journalism with a financial contribution today.

Weed was the real winner of the 2020 election

Americans are turning against the war on drugs.

By Madeline Marshall
Melissa Hirsch

On November 3, four American states voted to legalize marijuana: Arizona, New Jersey, Montana, and South Dakota. Combined with the other states that have done so in recent years, one in three Americans now lives in a state where access to marijuana has been legalized. It shows that Americans are souring on the harsh drug policies that have put millions of people in prison.

But America’s national drug policy is a different story. Under federal law, marijuana is still classified as a Schedule 1 drug, meaning it’s considered to have little medical value and a high risk of abuse, along with drugs like LSD, heroin, ecstasy, and psilocybin (the chemical compound in so-called magic mushrooms).

In states where marijuana has been legalized, that conflict with federal law creates numerous problems for legal marijuana sellers and users. Few national politicians talk about legalizing marijuana throughout the country, but advocates are hoping that by introducing new state laws one by one, Americans who are ready to move on from the country’s decades-long war on drugs will eventually force the federal government’s hand.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube. And if you’re interested in supporting our video journalism, you can become a member of the Vox Video Lab on YouTube.

Will you help keep Vox free for all?

Millions of people rely on Vox to understand how the policy decisions made in Washington, from health care to unemployment to housing, could impact their lives. Our work is well-sourced, research-driven, and in-depth. And that kind of work takes resources. Even after the economy recovers, advertising alone will never be enough to support it. If you have already made a contribution to Vox, thank you. If you haven’t, help us keep our journalism free for everyone by making a financial contribution today, from as little as $3.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Minks are transmitting Covid-19 to humans. Don’t blame the minks.

By Sigal Samuel

Why China just got around to congratulating Biden on his 2020 win

By Alex Ward

I Am Greta is an intimate, vulnerable documentary about the teen behind the headlines

By Alissa Wilkinson

The many obstacles to the “GOP state legislatures steal the election for Trump” scenario

By Andrew Prokop

Trump’s war on Fox News and the future of right-wing media

By Sean Illing

The Earth itself could provide carbon-free heat for buildings

By David Roberts