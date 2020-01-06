 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Impact of 2020

The new season of Vox’s The Impact podcast tackles stories about the big ideas from 2020 presidential candidates.

By Jillian Weinberger, Amy Drozdowska, and Byrd Pinkerton

Who is in power determines what gets enacted, and that affects all of us.

That is why The Impact’s new season is focusing on the proposals from 2020 presidential candidates, including solutions to some of our country’s biggest problems: climate change, the opioid epidemic, the high cost of health care, and higher education.

A lot of those proposals have been tried before, here in this country and around the world. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s proposal to fight the opioid epidemic is based on what we did to fight the AIDS crisis. Germany enacted a Green New Deal-style law in 2000. Taiwan’s health care system looks a lot like some candidates’ Medicare-for-all proposal.

This season, The Impact has the stories of how all those proposals played out in years past, and what the US could learn from them going forward. We’re going back in time, to the height of the Vietnam War, to the AIDS crisis in the 1980s — and all over the world, from Melbourne to Taipei to Düsseldorf.

These are the stories that will help us understand what might happen if these big ideas get rolled out after Inauguration Day, in 2021.

Subscribe to The Impact wherever you get your podcasts, including: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Megaphone.

