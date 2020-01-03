 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
iran missiles

US-Iran tensions escalate after Trump-ordered attack

Is war with Iran more likely than ever?

Contributors: Vox Staff

A Trump-ordered US airstrike in Iraq has killed Maj. Gen. Qassem Suleimani, the head of Iran’s paramilitary forces, in what represents a major escalation in Washington’s conflict with Tehran. The blowback may be huge, and much depends on how well prepared the United States is for Iran’s response and that of its many proxies in the Middle East.

The attack is the latest flashpoint in a string of events this year pushing tensions between the two countries to new heights. The Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign of sanctions has seen Iran respond with violent provocations — from attacking tankers in the Persian Gulf to striking Saudi oil facilities. But the surprising and aggressive move by the Trump administration has many asking whether the US is now destined for war with Iran, and what the shape of that conflict might look like.

28 Total Updates Since
Jul 17, 2017, 3:10pm EDT
  • January 2

    Killing Qassem Suleimani changes the game in the Middle East

    By Daniel Byman

    But has Trump really thought out what comes next?

  • January 2

    US airstrike kills Iranian Gen. Qassem Suleimani: what we know

    By Libby Nelson

    A major escalation in tensions between the US and Iran.

  • October 11, 2019

    Trump says he’s ending the US role in Middle East wars. He’s sending 1,800 troops to Saudi Arabia.

    By Alex Ward

    This is yet another part of the US-Iran standoff.

  • September 23, 2019

    France, Germany, and UK say Iran is responsible for attacks on Saudi Arabia

    By Alex Ward

    "It is clear for us that Iran bears responsibility for this attack," the leaders of the three European powers said. "There is no other explanation."

  • September 22, 2019

    US officials say their pressure on Iran is working — and that’s why tensions are getting worse

    By Anya van Wagtendonk

    Secs. Mike Pompeo and Steve Mnuchin stood by the Trump administration’s strategy and outlined new sanctions.

  • September 20, 2019

    The week in US-Saudi Arabia-Iran tensions, explained

    By Alex Ward

    It looked like Trump was going to bomb Iran over Saudi Arabia. Now it doesn’t.

  • September 16, 2019

    The US blames Iran for the Saudi Arabia oil attacks, further escalating tensions

    By Jen Kirby

    A strike on a critical Saudi Arabian oil facility is claimed by the Houthi rebels in Yemen. But the US says Tehran is behind it — once again putting the two countries at odds.

  • September 6, 2019

    Iran is to blame for its recent aggressive actions. But so is Trump.

    By Alex Ward

    Trump should’ve known what withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal would bring.

  • July 31, 2019

    Trump escalates Iran tensions by sanctioning Foreign Minister Javad Zarif

    By Alex Ward

    This is one of the most dramatic moves of the "maximum pressure" campaign.

  • July 22, 2019

    Iran says it arrested 17 people spying for the CIA. The US says it’s fake news.

    By Alex Ward

    President Donald Trump called the claim "just more lies and propaganda."

  • July 18, 2019

    Trump says US Navy destroyed Iranian drone

    By Jen Kirby

    The latest confrontation between Washington and Tehran came after Iran said it had seized a foreign oil tanker over the weekend.

  • July 12, 2019

    The US has a risky new plan to protect oil tankers from Iranian attacks

    By Alex Ward

    "Beware of what you’re walking into, because nothing good happens in the Strait of Hormuz," said a retired three-star admiral.

  • July 8, 2019

    “A nasty, brutal fight”: what a US-Iran war would look like

    By Alex Ward

    The bottom line: It’d be hell on earth.

  • July 5, 2019

    US-Iran standoff: a timeline

    By Jen Kirby

    The dangerous escalation of tensions, from Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal to the downing of a US military drone to Iran’s latest breach of the deal.

  • July 1, 2019

    Why Iran just violated part of the 2015 nuclear deal

    By Alex Ward

    Expect the Trump administration not to be too happy with this announcement.

  • June 25, 2019

    Trump lowers the bar for attacking Iran after its president insults him

    By Alex Ward

    "Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force," Trump tweeted.

  • June 25, 2019

    Iran slams Trump for sanctions: “The White House is suffering from intellectual disability”

    By Alex Ward

    Trump then greatly threatened Iran in response.

  • June 24, 2019

    The weekend in the risky US-Iran standoff, explained

    By Alex Ward

    Trump’s new sanctions on Iran cap off intense four days.

  • June 22, 2019

    Iranian officials issue warnings to the US as Trump announces new sanctions

    By Taly Krupkin

    Iran promises to "firmly confront any aggression" as Trump promises a peaceful resolution to increasing tensions: "I’m going to be their best friend."

  • June 21, 2019

    Does Trump want a war with Iran?

    By Andrew Prokop

    Trump has self-interested reasons to avoid a war. But he also wants to be seen as "tough."

  • June 21, 2019

    Why Iran is fighting back against Trump’s maximum pressure campaign

    By Alex Ward

    An expert explains Iran’s recent actions.

  • June 21, 2019

    What we know (and what we don’t) about Trump’s decision not to attack Iran

    By Alex Ward

    It seems the US and Iran could have come close to war.

  • June 21, 2019

    9 questions about the US-Iran standoff you were too embarrassed to ask

    By Alex Ward

    Will the US and Iran go to war?

  • May 8, 2019

    Trump’s Iran policy is making war more likely

    By Alex Ward

    The administration’s hardline stances and tough rhetoric have brought us to a tense standoff.

  • May 7, 2019

    The growing, dangerous US-Iran standoff, explained

    By Alex Ward

    The Trump administration worries about Iranian attacks on Americans.