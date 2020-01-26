NBA star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash

Former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning, according to TMZ Sports and ESPN.

The helicopter, which crashed in Calabasas, California, around 10 am PT, had at least five people on board. The LA County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there were no survivors.

The Los Angeles Times reports the crash caused a bush fire that made it difficult for firefighters to reach the vehicle. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, though the Times reports foggy conditions may have made navigation difficult for the helicopter’s pilot.

Bryant is a five-time NBA champion with the LA Lakers, a team with which he spent his entire 20 year basketball career, until his retirement in 2016. He became the youngest player to score 30,000 points at the age of 34. And he was expected to be inducted in the Hall of Fame in the near future; per the requirement to be inducted, a player must be retired for at least four full seasons.

Following his retirement, Bryant spent time as a youth basketball coach and won an Oscar for his animated short film, Dear Basketball.

Bryant was accused of sexual assault in 2003 by a 19-year-old woman in Colorado. He denied the charges, claiming the encounter had been consensual. His accuser did not want to testify, and the matter was settled out of court. The allegation resurfaced during Bryant’s Oscar campaign in 2018, and his short film was removed from a festival at the request of activists over the issue.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated five passengers were killed in the crash. All of those aboard, including the pilot, have died. We regret the error.