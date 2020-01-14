 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders share the stage at the fifth Democratic debate in Atlanta last year.

January 2020 Democratic debate

Six candidates will take the stage in Des Moines for the last time before voting begins early in February.

Contributors: Vox Staff

With 20 days to go until the Iowa caucuses and no clear leader in the polls, the seventh Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential election will take place in Des Moines, Iowa, this Tuesday, January 14. Twelve candidates are still vying for the nomination, but only six will be on stage at Drake University when the debate gets underway at 9 pm ET.

The debate will be moderated by CNN and the Des Moines Register; it will stream live on the CNN website and app, as well as on the Des Moines Register site.

Former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Amy Klobuchar; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and billionaire Tom Steyer all qualified for the debate on the strength of either their early-state or national polling numbers. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who made the stage last month in Los Angeles, failed to qualify.

The DNC required that candidates receive at least 225,000 donations and achieve at least 5 percent support in four national polls or 7 percent in two early-state polls to participate in the debate.

Follow along below for Vox’s debate coverage, including how to watch, breaking news updates, analysis, and more.

6 Total Updates Since
Jan 10, 2020, 9:23am EST
  • January 14

    The state of the 2020 Democratic race before this final pre-Iowa debate, explained

    By Andrew Prokop

    Things are getting increasingly tense — because there isn’t much time left.

  • January 14

    What to expect at the last Democratic debate before the Iowa caucuses

    By Emily Stewart

    Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer are set to face off at the seventh Democratic presidential debate.

  • January 13

    Journalists from CNN and the Des Moines Register will moderate the January debate

    By Li Zhou

    The stage will feature just six candidates.

  • January 10

    Tom Steyer will be on stage for the next debate

    By Cameron Peters

    Two strong polls in Nevada and South Carolina put him over the top.

  • January 10

    The 12 Democrats running for president and everything else you should know about 2020

    By Dylan Scott and Ella Nilsen
    Graphics: Zac Freeland/Vox, Photos: Getty Images, Creative Commons

    The biggest questions about the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, answered.

  • January 10

    The next Democratic debate is on a collision course with impeachment

    By Emily Stewart

    Everything you need to know about the next Democratic debate.