January 2020 Democratic debate

Six candidates will take the stage in Des Moines for the last time before voting begins early in February.

With 20 days to go until the Iowa caucuses and no clear leader in the polls, the seventh Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential election will take place in Des Moines, Iowa, this Tuesday, January 14. Twelve candidates are still vying for the nomination, but only six will be on stage at Drake University when the debate gets underway at 9 pm ET.

The debate will be moderated by CNN and the Des Moines Register; it will stream live on the CNN website and app, as well as on the Des Moines Register site.

Former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Amy Klobuchar; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and billionaire Tom Steyer all qualified for the debate on the strength of either their early-state or national polling numbers. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who made the stage last month in Los Angeles, failed to qualify.

The DNC required that candidates receive at least 225,000 donations and achieve at least 5 percent support in four national polls or 7 percent in two early-state polls to participate in the debate.

