CIA reportedly removed top spy from Russia over fear they could be compromised by Trump

The US reportedly had to remove a key spy from Russia over concerns that President Donald Trump’s mishandling of the most sensitive intelligence might put the person in danger.

In a stunning Monday morning report, CNN’s Jim Sciutto detailed how US intelligence officials were so worried that Trump might accidentally expose the covert asset’s identity that they launched a secret mission to extract the person from Russia in 2017.

That was not a trivial decision, as apparently this person — whose identity remains unknown but who reportedly worked inside the Russian government — was vital to understanding the inner workings of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

That means the US, which considers Russia a top adversary, now has less information on how Putin operates and how Moscow could threaten America — all because of the president’s behavior.

The Trump administration adamantly denies the story, with the CIA and White House both saying CNN’s reporting is inaccurate. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham even went so far as to say the piece “has the potential to put lives in danger.”

But if what Sciutto’s five sources say is true, Trump and his administration’s loose handling of classified intelligence has made America less safe.

Why the US would want a key intelligence source removed from Russia

Trump’s presidency has been marked by his personal desire to improve relations with Russia. As a result, he’s taken some actions that experts say have weakened US intelligence and strengthened Moscow’s hand.

In May 2017, Trump disclosed classified information in an Oval Office meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. That information, given to the US by Israel, concerned information about an ISIS plot to bomb airplanes using laptops. At the time, there was genuine concern that Israel’s covert source might’ve been burned by Trump’s revelation.

Two months later, Trump met with Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. It’s still unclear what exactly they talked about because the president took the interpreter’s notes away. That’s not a common move — usually, the interpreter gives the written play-by-play to other US officials to help inform other parts of the government, including the intelligence community.

Those actions — along with Trump’s general distrust of spies — would certainly raise alarm bells inside the CIA and elsewhere. In one case Trump openly gave classified information, and in the other case, it’s completely possible he told state secrets behind closed doors to the leader of a noted adversary.

So the US took the extraordinary step of removing a key intelligence source in case the person would soon be found out. That normally happens when a hostile government exposes, or comes close to exposing, a vital source.

It’s never supposed to happen because of the US president’s inability to keep a secret.

The US likely hasn’t replaced the source yet

John Sipher, who formerly ran the CIA’s Russia operations, tweeted after the CNN story broke that the US has lost a nearly irreplaceable asset.

“[R]ecruiting a source with key access is extremely hard,” he said. “A source in a key position may happen once a generation, if ever.”

“It is a big deal to lose these kind of sources,” he continued.

Indeed, those are presumably the kinds of assets that can shed light on Russia’s efforts to influence US elections or build weapons to beat American defense systems. Without those well-placed people, the US government loses key insights into Putin’s regime and the way it functions. It’s why human sources may not provide the greatest quantity of information, but in many cases, they can produce the best quality.

The asset’s removal, while likely prudent if the person was in mortal danger, surely puts the US at a disadvantage for the next few years as key intelligence that once flowed in stops entirely. “You can’t reacquire a capability like that overnight,” a former senior intelligence official told CNN.

The question now is if anything has changed since 2017. Has Trump gained the intelligence community’s trust with how he handles classified intelligence? Has the CIA gained another top covert source inside the Kremlin? Or does the US still have a major gap to fill?

Either way, that the US intelligence community doesn’t feel like it can fully trust the commander in chief to keep spies safe is a disturbing revelation.