The Rehab Racket: Investigating the high cost of addiction care

Reporter German Lopez is looking into America’s notoriously opaque addiction treatment industry, which affects thousands of people each year.

She wanted addiction treatment. She ended up in the relapse capital of America.

By German Lopez

Methadone can help people beat opioid addiction — if they can afford it

By German Lopez

1,000 people sent me their addiction treatment stories. Here’s what I learned.

By German Lopez

We have a solution for the opioid epidemic. It’s dramatically underused.

By German Lopez

Her son died after insurers resisted covering drug rehab. Now she’s taking them to court.

By German Lopez

She lost her son to addiction, then lost her house to save her daughter

By German Lopez

A lost decade and $200,000: one dad’s crusade to save his daughters from addiction

By German Lopez

She spent more than $110,000 on drug rehab. Her son still died.

By German Lopez

How to find good addiction treatment, according to experts

By German Lopez

Vox is investigating America’s addiction treatment system. Help us by sharing your stories.

By German Lopez

America is facing a harrowing opioid epidemic, one that kills thousands of people each year. But the rehab system that could help combat the crisis is failing. It is far too expensive for typical families and often provides addiction treatments that aren’t proven or actually have evidence against their use.

“The problem in the industry isn’t that we have a few bad actors,” Tami Mark, a health economist at the research foundation RTI International, told me. “It’s that a large portion of the addiction industry isn’t providing the type of care that we know leads to recovery.”

We’re shining a light on these problems, and how they’re affecting people, financially and otherwise, every day. You can read the latest story in the series, The Rehab Racket, here.

As part of this series, we’re crowdsourcing patients and families’ rehab stories, with an emphasis on the cost of treatment and quality of care. If you’d like to help our reporting by sharing your story, please fill out this survey.

If you don’t have a story to share but would like to follow along, you can sign up for our email newsletter to get updates on the project.

