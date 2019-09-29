The Vox guide to HBO’s “Succession”

Currently in its second season, HBO’s “Succession” has rapidly become one of the new must-watch shows of 2019. The dark comedy centers on the inner workings of the sprawling media corporation Waystar Royco, which is run by Roy family patriarch Logan Roy, and the maneuverings of his four children, who are struggling to win power and take over the company when their father retires. The family is obscenely rich and characters mostly unlikable, and the show is a commentary on wealth, power, and abuse.

The show, which airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on HBO, stars Brian Cox as patriarch Logan Roy, as well as Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Alan Ruck as his four scheming children. This season, Vox’s critic-at-large Emily VanDerWerff and The Goods deputy editor Meredith Haggerty are recapping each week’s episode. Whether you’re just starting the show for the very first time or have been watching along since the beginning, our guide below includes episode recaps, analysis, and everything else you need to know to keep up with the hit show.