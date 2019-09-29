The Vox guide to HBO’s “Succession”

Currently in its fourth and final season, HBO’s Succession has become an award-winning must-watch show. The dark comedy centers on the inner workings of the sprawling media corporation Waystar Royco, which is run by Roy family patriarch Logan Roy, and the maneuverings of his four children, who are struggling to win power and take over the company when their father retires. The family is obscenely rich and the characters mostly unlikable, and the show is a commentary on wealth, power, and abuse.

The show, which airs Sunday nights at 9 pm Eastern time on HBO, stars Brian Cox as patriarch Logan Roy, as well as Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Alan Ruck as his four scheming children. This season, Vox senior reporter Whizy Kim is recapping each week’s episode. Whether you’re just starting the show for the very first time or have been watching along since the beginning, our guide below includes episode recaps, analysis, and everything else you need to know to keep up with the hit show in its final season.