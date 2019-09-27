Marvel and Sony cut deal to keep Spider-Man in the MCU

It’s like he never left: Spider-Man is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have announced that they brokered a deal to keep the superhero as part of the MCU, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige producing the upcoming third Spider-Man film — in theaters on July 16, 2021.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said in a statement obtained by Variety. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

In late August, a sources told Deadline that Sony and Marvel had come to an impasse over Spider-Man’s (played by Tom Holland) continuing presence in the MCU. Marvel, which had sold the film rights to Spider-Man to Sony after filing for bankruptcy in 1996 , wanted more money than the meager gross revenue percentage that Sony was said to be offering. Sony seemed to double-down on the report in its own statement on the matter, saying that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was “too busy with other projects” to fully commit to Spider-Man.”

The broken partnership came as a shock to fans, who have taken to Holland’s portrayal of the character and how successfully Marvel had woven the webslinger into its filmic universe. And character’s most recent film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, came to theaters not long ago, in July, to widespread acclaim.

But the leaked report about Sony and Marvel’s negotiations never felt like Spider-Man existence in the MCU was in any real danger — even though there were some words from Feige to Enterainment Weekly saying that Spider-Man deal being temporary.

Marvel had structured its movies around Spider-Man’s relationship with Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, and put both heroes front and center in Endgame. Meanwhile, Far From Home is Sony’s biggest movie to date (having earned $1.1 billion worldwide), most likely benefitting from its Avengers connection as the first Marvel-related film to arrive after Endgame.

Both these studios gain a lot from having Spider-Man in the MCU. And for now, they will continue to do so.