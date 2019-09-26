 clock menu more-arrow no yes

President Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on September 20, 2019.

Trump impeachment inquiry begins after allegations about Trump and Ukraine

The latest news and updates on the escalating Trump-Ukraine scandal.

Contributors: Vox Staff

The House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over a scandal involving a conversation between Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A whistleblower complaint and the release of a readout of a call between Trump and Zelensky show that Trump tried to pressure the new president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s family ahead of the 2020 election — perhaps by withholding military aid to the eastern European country.

The complaint also accuses the White House of trying to cover up the conversation by classifying the transcript of the call.

Trump has admitted to discussing Biden with Ukraine, but he maintains that a phone call he had with Zelensky in July was “a very friendly and totally appropriate call” and argues he did not do anything wrong during the call.

To prove his innocence, Trump authorized “the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript” of his conversation with the Ukrainian leader.

However, the growing scandal, including the revelation that Trump allegedly withheld millions in military aid to Ukraine ahead of his call with Zelensky, has galvanized Democratic lawmakers to pursue impeachment.

The big question now is whether this impeachment inquiry will turn into the House passing articles of impeachment — and how soon that will happen.

30 Total Updates Since
Sep 20, 2019, 5:10pm EDT
  • September 26

    6 key takeaways from the Ukraine whistleblower complaint

    By Jen Kirby

    The whistleblower alleges that Trump abused his power to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals — and that the White House tried to conceal it.

  • September 26

    Read: the whistleblower complaint about Trump and Ukraine

    By Andrew Prokop

    The complaint at the center of Democrats’ impeachment inquiry has been released.

  • September 25

    5 questions for Attorney General William Barr on the Ukraine scandal

    By Sean Collins

    Chief question: Will Barr protect Trump from the Ukraine scandal?

  • September 25

    The White House has shared the whistleblower’s complaint with members of Congress

    By Sean Collins

    The complaint remains classified, however.

  • September 25

    Trump just debuted his 3 main defenses against the Ukraine scandal

    By Alex Ward

    One strategy is mocking Democrats: "We can’t beat him. Let’s impeach him."

  • September 25

    Trump and the Ukrainian president met today. Here’s what you missed.

    By Jen Kirby

    It happened on the sidelines of the UN, hours after the White House released a transcript of their July 25 call that’s at the center of a whistleblower complaint.

  • September 25

    Here’s what comes next in the House’s impeachment inquiry

    By Delia Paunescu

    What happens now? We break it down on Today, Explained.

  • September 25

    Why Ukraine is at the center of the latest Trump scandal

    By Alex Ward

    The country has always been at the center of Trump’s scandals.

  • September 25

    Trump’s weird reference to “CrowdStrike” during the Ukraine call, briefly explained

    By Aaron Rupar

    Trump still thinks his own intelligence agencies are wrong about who hacked the DNC — and he wanted Ukraine’s help to prove it.

  • September 25

    9 things everyone should know about the impeachment process

    By Ella Nilsen, Li Zhou, and Matthew Yglesias

    The next steps in an impeachment inquiry, explained.

  • September 25

    The strange career of Rudy Giuliani, from US attorney to Trump bagman, explained

    By Matthew Yglesias

    The triumph of "law and order" over the rule of law.

  • September 25

    The Trump-Ukraine “transcript,” explained

    By Zack Beauchamp

    This really looks like evidence of a damning quid pro quo.

  • September 25

    Impeaching the president, explained

    By Andrew Prokop

    The history and logistics of trying to remove a president from office.

  • September 25

    Read the transcript of Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president

    By Alex Ward

    A summary of the conversation comes out as Trump is embroiled in an impeachment mess.

  • September 25

    The timeline of Trump’s decision to withhold aid to Ukraine is increasingly suspicious

    By Sean Collins

    Trump ordered the aid held just ahead of a call with Ukraine’s president.

  • September 25

    Trump acts like he’s above the law because Mitch McConnell lets him

    By Ezra Klein

    The political system has an answer for a threat like Donald Trump, but none for a threat like Mitch McConnell.

  • September 24

    “This is about Trump”: 2020 GOP primary challengers endorse impeachment in their first debate

    By Jane Coaston

    The unsanctioned Republican debate came as House Democrats launched a formal impeachment inquiry.

  • September 24

    Even Senate Republicans want the White House to share a whistleblower report on Trump

    By Li Zhou

    In a rare bipartisan move, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution calling on the White House to disclose a whistleblower complaint.

  • September 24

    Read: Nancy Pelosi’s full statement on launching Trump impeachment inquiry

    By Jen Kirby

    "The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable facts of betrayal of his oath of office," the speaker of the House said Tuesday.

  • September 24

    Nancy Pelosi announces a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump

    By Li Zhou and Ella Nilsen

    "The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law," Pelosi said.

  • September 24

    A Ukrainian comedian-turned-president is embroiled in the impeachment mess

    By Alex Ward

    Meet Volodymyr Zelensky.

  • September 24

    The sudden Democratic shift in favor of impeaching Trump, explained

    By Andrew Prokop

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just announced an official impeachment inquiry. Here’s how we got here.

  • September 24

    Why Trump’s release of the Ukraine call transcript could hurt US foreign policy

    By Alex Ward

    "Presidents need to have the right to conduct diplomacy privately," says an expert.

  • September 24

    Trump’s rationale for withholding aid to Ukraine changed overnight

    By Aaron Rupar

    On Monday, it was about "corruption." On Tuesday, it was something else entirely.

  • September 24

    “Now is the time to act”: John Lewis calls for Trump’s impeachment

    By Sean Collins

    "I have been patient," Lewis said in a speech on the House floor. But now he says, "We cannot delay. We must not wait."